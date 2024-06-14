New Series of Low PIM DAS Antennas Offers Broad Coverage

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just introduced an innovative series of low PIM, in-building DAS antennas that meet the most demanding low-PIM requirements for 5G and LTE/4G bands.

Pasternack's new, low-PIM DAS antennas provide low internal noise for increased throughput, data speeds and connection quality, and they allow more users to connect to your network. The product release includes both ceiling-mount and wall-mount DAS antennas.

PE Low-PIM In-Building DAS Antennas

Covering the 600, 700, 800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600, 3500 and 5800 bands, these low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas achieve greater LTE and 5G throughout the globe. With low-profile designs, they allow for seamless installation indoors without creating eyesores or potential interference with indoor personnel.

Additional features of these low-PIM DAS antennas include better than -150 dBc PIM ratings, N female and 4.3-10 connector options, and four-port (4x4) MIMO capabilities for increased 5G data speeds up to four times greater than a single antenna.

"Our new low PIM, in-building DAS antennas efficiently distribute our customers' wireless coverage and capacity inside buildings or other structures. With superior performance and coverage of the full sub-6 GHz 5G band, these antennas are ideal for addressing the most challenging low-PIM requirements for 5G and LTE/4G band applications," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new low PIM, in-building DAS antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For product inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack,Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs,Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWavesand Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technicalexpertise and support, with a broad inventory available for immediate shipment,fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a WarburgPincus portfolio company.

