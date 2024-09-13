NEW TAIPEI CITY , Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Taipei City Government's Tourism and Travel Department held a tourism promotion event in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 6, working with New Taipei's hospitality industry to promote the city's tourism attractions to Thai industry professionals. The delegation also visited organizations such as the Taiwan Tourism Administration (Bangkok Office), the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), and the Thai-Taiwan Business Association, aiming to encourage more Thai tourists to choose New Taipei as a travel destination.

New Taipei Steps Up Tourism Promotion in Thailand Inviting More Visitors to Explore Northern Taiwan.

In addition to continuing to market internationally renowned events such as the Christmas land in New Taipei City, the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, and the upcoming World Masters Games 2025 Taipei & New Taipei City, the Tourism and Travel Department also tailored its promotions to the preferences of Thai tourists by highlighting local cuisine, including renowned New Taipei specialties such as Tamsui Ah Gei, Jiufen taro balls, Wanli crabs, Shimen rice dumplings, Sanxia "bull horn" croissants, and Wulai indigenous bamboo tube rice. These dishes were prominently displayed on a 3-meter-high illustrated welcome wall, capturing significant attention. Local souvenirs such as Pinglin Pouchong Tea Egg Rolls, Sanxia Biluochun Tea, and Yingge porcelain tea sets were also popular among Thai industry professionals. Yang Tsung-Min, Director-General of New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department, noted that, as of May this year, over 180,000 Thai tourists have visited Taiwan, making Thailand the third largest source of Southeast Asian visitors after Malaysia and the Philippines. Following a promotional event in Malaysia in May, the department has intensified efforts, hoping to attract more Thai tourists to New Taipei through the promotional dinner in Bangkok.

New Taipei also promoted regional travel itineraries across Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan, distributing brochures for Taipei and Taoyuan. Yang emphasized that there is already strong cooperation through the Keelung-Taipei-New Taipei-Taoyuan Collaboration and Exchange Platform. By promoting travel across northern Taiwan, all four cities stand to benefit, especially given the success of a joint promotional event in South Korea in July. Yang expressed confidence that future cooperation between the four cities will become even more frequent.

New Taipei City Tourism Website: https://newtaipei.travel/en

New Taipei City Tourism Facebook Fan Page: http://www.facebook.com/ntctour

