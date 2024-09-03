New university unveiled in Bandung: Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia launches dual degree programs for providing global education to students in Indonesia

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking educational institution has come to Bandung, West Java. Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia introduces a unique dual-degree program, allowing students to obtain a bachelor's degree from both Deakin University in Australia and Lancaster University in the UK in three years of study.

All courses offered by Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia have obtained approval of the Indonesian Government and are equivalent to a Sarjana degree from a local Indonesian university.

"This is a unique opportunity for Indonesian students to obtain world-class qualifications from two globally ranked universities, while enjoying the many benefits of living and working close to home, supported by their families and friends," said the Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia Chief Operating Officer, Prana Sudhana.

Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia is initially offering five undergraduate programs in the areas of Business and Computing. Students will have multiple entry points to the dual-award bachelor degree programs, including direct entry, or through foundation studies that prepare them for entry into their first year of degree study.

"Deakin University and Lancaster University both rank among the top 1% of universities globally," said Mr Sudhana. "With extensive experience in two-way exchanges and study tours, these institutions also provide a unique opportunity for students to study abroad for a semester at either or both universities in Australia and the UK."

For more information about Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia visit www.dli.ac.id.

Dual Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics

Students will embark on a transformative dual degree that integrates 50% of modules from Deakin University's Bachelor of Business Analytics and 50% from Lancaster University's BSc Business Analytics.

Developed with input from industry leaders, including IBM, Deloitte, and PwC, this dual degree is designed to meet current and future business needs, with an emphasis on project management, idea implementation and employee support.

Dual Bachelor Degree in Commerce & Business Management

Tailored for aspiring professionals, this programme integrates 50% of modules from each university, providing a well-rounded and industry-relevant education.

This dual degree provides Indonesian students with in-country access to a business-related degree – the most popular choice of study for Indonesians studying in the United Kingdom. It is uniquely designed by two AACSB and EQUIS accredited business schools.

Dual Bachelor Degree in Commerce, Accounting & Finance

This combined degree blends tradition with contemporary approaches to help students discover their professional calling in disciplines such as accounting, economics, finance and more.

Alumni of both undergraduate programmes across Deakin University and Lancaster University have successfully ventured into roles with large accounting firms, international consulting firms, corporations, and global banks.

Dual Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science

Step into one of the most exciting and dynamic industries with a dual degree that integrates 50% of modules from Deakin University's Bachelor of Computer Science and 50% from Lancaster University's BSc. Hons. Computer Science.

From data analytics to robotics to intelligence, this course is broad but rigorous enough to set students up for career success.

Dual Degree in Cyber Security & Computer Science

This dual degree, designed to support career success in a rapidly evolving and critical sector, integrates 50% of modules from Deakin University's Bachelor of Cyber Security and 50% from Lancaster University's BSc. Hons. Computer Science.

Students will learn everything it takes to become a future-proofed computing professional, with a specialisation in cyber security and deep knowledge in areas such as digital forensics and computer crime.

SOURCE Deakin University Lancaster University