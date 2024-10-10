New Waters Discovery Core Rheometer Brings the Power of Rheology to Routine Quality Control Testing

News Summary:

Easy-to-use, compact analyzer makes rheological insights more accessible to quality testing laboratories and material production facilities in batteries, pharmaceuticals, food, consumer goods, and other industries.

Powered by RheoGuide™ Software, a streamlined, modern touchscreen user interface with built-in self-guided methods, workflows, and training applications to simplify rheological testing for all users.

Superior analytical performance at an affordable price, with up to 2x better torque sensitivityi of comparable rheometers on the market.

DETROIT, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Show -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced the TA Instruments™ Discovery Core Rheometer, a streamlined, modern rheometer designed for routine manufacturing quality control and assurance laboratories. The new analyzer can handle multiple material types such as battery slurries, printing inks, food, and personal care products and it features an easy-to-use touchscreen interface with self-guided training, methods, and applications for all levels of rheology users.

Waters Discovery Core Rheometer as shown in various stages of operation and accessories.

The Discovery™ Core Rheometer expands the company's industry-leading rheology portfolio, providing superior performance at an affordable price over commercial viscometers and other similarly appointed rheometers, delivering up to 2x lower torque sensitivity. The compact instrument requires half the bench space of comparable modular rheometersii and owes its smaller size to the use of self-contained temperature control and electronics.

"Waters has long been a leader in high-performance rheometers, delivering superior results that inspire better decision-making. With the Discovery Core Rheometer, we're making world-class rheological testing available to a wider number of testing labs that screen products for consistent behavior and quality," said Jianqing Bennett, Waters Corporation Senior Vice President of the TA Instruments Division. "Designed specifically for at/in-line manufacturing quality control testing, this streamlined, modern rheometer will allow better assessment of battery electrode slurry batch performance, helping to improve overall battery outcomes while reducing waste and production costs."

"Rheology profiling delivers a wealth of material insights beyond viscosity measurements. Rheology's dynamic, oscillatory measurements and controlled stress profiling approaches are becoming mainstream as their value to formulators, process developers, and quality controllers becomes more apparent," said Neil Cunningham, Founder and CEO, Centre for Industrial Rheology. "The Discovery Core Rheometer serves a significant unmet need in the marketplace for a high-performance rheometer in an accessible package, bringing the benefits of rheology and viscosity measurements to a whole new audience."

The instrument comes equipped with the new RheoGuide™ Software user interface (UI), designed for immediate walk-up use. This UI provides self-guided training applications and pre-defined methods coupled with on-screen alerts and indicators for easier sample set-up, faster, real-time data analysis, and improved operator safety. The Discovery Core Rheometer shares methods and raw data file formats with other Discovery Hybrid Rheometers through TA Instruments TRIOS™ Software, enabling consistent measurements and data review from R&D to production.

The Discovery Core Rheometer is orderable today, with worldwide availability in Q1 2025.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,500 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

i Discovery Core Rheometer has a minimum torque in oscillation (viscoelasticity) of 0.5 microN.m and a minimum torque in flow (viscosity) of 0.5 microN.m.

ii Includes industry-leading viscometers and rheometers with temperature control capabilities requiring liquid circulation.

