Newbase Launches 'Medicrew', a VR Medical Training Platform to Accelerate Global Market Expansion

Participation in IMSH 2025 to Showcase Innovations in Medical Education

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbase, a leader in metaverse-based medical education platforms, announced on the 28th the launch of its new product, 'Medicrew', a platform designed to provide customized VR education tailored to the clinical competency of healthcare professionals. Leveraging its expertise in international markets, cultivated through projects since 2023, Newbase plans to actively expand into the global market starting in 2025.

VR Training for Newly Hired Nurses at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital

Medicrew is a VR-based medical simulation training platform that integrates AI-powered virtual patients, spearheading digital innovation in medical education. The platform features a three-step learning module customized to the skill level of healthcare professionals and supports learning in both VR and mobile environments.

Step 1 (Learn skills): Master 20 core nursing skills through guided procedural training like oral administration and pain management.

Master 20 core nursing skills through guided procedural training like oral administration and pain management. Step 2 (Act orders): Practice medical interventions based on doctor's order via disease-specific scenarios.

Practice medical interventions based on doctor's order via disease-specific scenarios. Step 3 (Make decisions): Engage with AI-powered virtual patients for real-time clinical decision-making.

The introduction of 'Medicrew' has enhanced the quality of training for new nurses, reduced turnover rates, and achieved high levels of satisfaction at participating hospitals. The platform is widely adopted by major nursing schools and top-tier hospitals in South Korea, including Seoul Asan medical center. In 2023, Medicrew was successfully introduced at the Mongolian National University of Medical Sciences as part of a KOICA project, empowering local healthcare professionals with advanced training solutions.

Seon-Young Park, CEO of Newbase, stated, "Our mission is to revolutionize medical education by overcoming barriers to clinical training such as limited access to clinical training, and enabling equitable access to high-quality training through our VR-based medical training simulation programs. We look forward to showcasing Medicrew's groundbreaking technologies at IMSH2025 in Orlando, USA, starting January 10, 2025, to strengthen our global presence."

With the launch of this new product, Newbase aims to further expand its influence in domestic and international medical education markets and pioneer new horizons in metaverse-based medical education training.

If you would like to know more about our Medicrew platform, please visit the Newbase website (www.medicrew.me) or contact us via email ([email protected]).

