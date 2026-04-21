Newborn Town Launches NUSD Pay to Advance AI Agent Pay and Improve Cross-Border Payment Efficiency

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newborn Town, a leading global social entertainment company, announced the launch of its AI Agent Pay project, NUSD Pay, marking its strategic move into autonomous payment infrastructure for AI Agents.

As a global technology company with deep roots in overseas markets, Newborn Town's products and services cover multiple regions, including MENA, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Europe, supported by a broad and diversified global user base. Across its global operations, the efficiency of cross-border fund flows and settlement has always been a critical infrastructure capability.

In the second half of 2025, Newborn Town officially initiated the NUSD Pay project. The core system has now been completed and entered commercial operation. Compared with traditional cross-border payment solutions, NUSD Pay is able to reduce overall transaction costs by more than 70%, delivering a more efficient, secure, and seamless payment and settlement experience for global merchants.

From current industry practices, the application of AI Agent Pay is rapidly expanding across multiple scenarios, including API usage billing, data and content access, and computing resource allocation, and is expected to gradually evolve into the next generation of digital payment infrastructure.

NUSD Pay is currently developing its AI Agent payment product based on the x402 protocol. The x402 protocol moves payment capabilities from the traditional application layer down to the HTTP protocol layer. Its core mechanism leverages the HTTP 402 Payment Required status code to trigger payment flows, creating a standardized framework for machine-to-machine transactions.

Through this protocol, when AI Agents call services or execute tasks, they can automatically complete payment settlement just like making an API request—without requiring manual authorization for each transaction—enabling seamless autonomous transactions between machines.

At present, NUSD Pay has completed the initial deployment of AI Skills on the OpenClaw platform, allowing users to access product information and API development documentation for NUSD Pay through natural language interaction.

According to the project lead, the company plans to gradually expand these capabilities in the future, including data inquiries, automated reconciliation, wallet address creation, and backend management functions, further lowering the barriers for enterprise clients to integrate payment systems.

NUSD Pay will first serve Newborn Town's own global business ecosystem, while also launching enterprise-level payment solutions for B-end clients. Regarding the rationale behind entering the AI Agent Pay business, the person in charge stated that the move is primarily driven by the long-term development needs of the company's global operations.

"The launch of NUSD Pay represents a long-term strategic exploration by the company amid the evolution of global payment technologies. As AI technology continues to advance, an increasing number of commercial activities may eventually be completed autonomously by AI systems. The business is still at an early stage, and we will continue to closely monitor the development of AI Agent payment trends, while actively exploring related technologies and application scenarios within a compliant framework."

SOURCE Newborn Town