Newborn Town Selected for Fortune Magazine's China Top 50 Techs List

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Fortune magazine's China Top 50 Techs list released on 21st August, Newborn Town was charted due to its remarkable achievements in global business expansion and technological innovation.

As one of the most highly influential business publications globally, Fortune inaugurates this list to highlight Chinese-founded enterprises that are impacting the world while succeeding in boosting technological innovation, product operation and globalized mindsets.

Newborn Town, one of the leading players in the social entertainment field, has reached over 1 billion users globally by creating dozens of apps like MICO, YoHo, TopTop, SUGO, HeeSay and Alice's Dream to meet diverse social networking and entertainment needs across hundreds of countries and regions.

Based on the diverse app portfolio, Newborn Town's "pan-audience social networking" business segment has experienced rapid expansion in its key markets such as the MENA region, driven by strategic localization, refined operational improvements, and a steadfast focus on enhancing user experience.

The company's LGBTQ+ online community, HeeSay, has continued building global momentum by orchestrating creative offline events. Meanwhile, Newborn Town's quality games division has seen a significant recharge surge, with its flagship title, Alice's Dream: Merge Games, securing a spot among Sensor Tower's top 30 Chinese mobile games in overseas revenue for both May and June.

Amid the waves of technical revolution pushing Chinese businesses towards global expansion, Newborn Town has proactively embraced this evolving landscape by establishing a middle platform mechanism that integrates technological application and product operation to fuel its app' iteration.

Specifically, the company's AI exploration has focused on technology research and user scenario development, thereby enhancing organizational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Newborn Town remains committed to expanding its global social entertainment market footprint while leveraging its forward-looking strategies and strengths in technology, business innovation, and product operation worldwide to deliver positive emotional values to its vast user base.

SOURCE Newborn Town