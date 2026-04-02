NEWCASTLE UNITED AND KNOX HYDRATION ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL HYDRATION PARTNERSHIP

NEWCASTLE, England, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newcastle United has signed a transformative multi-year partnership with KNOX Hydration, the world's fastest-growing hydration brand.

Effective from 1 July 2026, the club's Training Centre at Darsley Park will be officially renamed The KNOX. The partnership also includes the sleeve sponsorship on training wear for the Men's, Women's, and Academy teams.

The first-of-its-kind partnership integrates KNOX Hydration's high-performance nutrition expertise across all levels of the club, providing players with elite hydration products designed to support performance and recovery.

Newcastle United's Chief Executive Officer, David Hopkinson, said: "We are thrilled to welcome KNOX Hydration as a world-class partner. They share our relentless ambition to disrupt the status quo and reach the pinnacle of our respective industries. This isn't just a branding exercise; it's a performance-led partnership that will also support our community.

"As we integrate KNOX Hydration products into our daily environment at 'The KNOX,' we are giving our players the best possible tools to succeed, while driving the commercial growth necessary to compete at the very top. "

John Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer for KNOX Hydration, added: "We are thrilled to partner with Newcastle United, a truly storied football club with a rich history and a bold future.

"With new leadership and heightened ambitions, Newcastle's trajectory aligns perfectly with KNOX's own rapid ascent. Just as importantly, the club's incredibly dedicated fan base and the strong sense of community makes this partnership especially meaningful."

"Elite sport demands precision, consistency, and the ability to perform under pressure, and hydration plays a fundamental role in that equation. At KNOX Hydration, we've built our products at the intersection of science and performance, ensuring athletes of all levels can fuel their bodies with exactly what they need. " said Ethan Hughes, co-founder of KNOX Hydration.

KNOX Hydration is accelerating its global expansion, with operations now in Africa and Australia. Building on this momentum, the brand is set to launch in the UK this May. 2026 is shaping up to be a breakout year as KNOX continues to expand its global footprint and bring its hydration solutions to new audiences worldwide.

Director of Global Marketing, Mark Jacobs added "Our partnership with Newcastle United Football Club represents a powerful alignment between a forward-thinking football institution and a next-generation hydration brand. At KNOX Hydration, we're committed to pushing boundaries in performance, innovation, and global reach…values that Newcastle United embodies as well. Together, we're not just supporting elite athletes; we're shaping the future of how performance hydration integrates into modern sport."

This partnership comes off the heels of the January 2026 announcement as the Official Hydration Partner of UFC.

About Newcastle United

Founded in 1892, Newcastle United is a leading professional football club based in the North East of England. Famed for its storied history, passionate supporters and iconic black and white striped shirts, 'The Magpies' compete in the world-renowned English Premier League (EPL) and featured in the prestigious 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. Newcastle United Women compete in the women's Super League 2 – and currently hold the league attendance record - following back-to-back promotions in recent years.

About KNOX Hydration

KNOX Hydrate has redefined the functional beverage market. KNOX sparkling hydration drinks and powder sachets are crafted to deliver essential amino acids, electrolytes, and vitamins without caffeine, sugar, or artificial stimulants, focusing purely on optimal physiological recovery.

Founded by former UFC Champion Dricus du Plessis and Ethan Hughes, in partnership with Ignite International.

Media contact:

Mark Jacobs, KNOX Hydration Director of Global Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE KNOX Hydration