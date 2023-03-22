NEWEST BITCOIN EXCHANGE HITS THE MARKET: BITCOIN.COM.AU

In 2022, 22% of Australians didn't invest in crypto because of the perceived complexity. Independent Reserve makes crypto investing easier with the launch of a new crypto exchange.

SYDNEY, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's newest cryptocurrency exchange, Bitcoin.com.au is set to shake up the crypto market, providing the easiest way for Australians to buy and sell bitcoin.

Bitcoin.com.au is the newest, easiest way for everyday Australians to buy crypto, allowing them to invest confidently in an asset class outside property and listed stocks.

Founded off the back of the cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve's acquisition, the launch of Bitcoin.com.au is an extension of Independent Reserve's offering in the marketplace.

Independent Reserve and Bitcoin.com.au CEO Adrian Przelozny said: "The cryptocurrency and blockchain space has become increasingly complex. Meanwhile, there is a very large portion of Aussie investors who want to get into crypto but consider it too difficult. That's why we launched Bitcoin.com.au ."

"In our latest IRCI report , 22% of Australians didn't invest in crypto because they found it too difficult or confusing. Bitcoin.com.au is the solution for those Aussies.

"Our team has worked hard to make every step of the process as easy as possible. Locally and globally, exchanges are looking to add bells and whistles, while we're looking to make things simpler. The Bitcoin.com.au team is giving people what they want; an easy way to buy and sell the world's most popular cryptocurrencies.

"Security is still at the forefront of what we do. While we are making things easier, Independent Reserve has built its reputation off the back of ensuring our customers' assets are safe. That won't change with Bitcoin.com.au .

"At a time when many in the market are bunkering down, we are extending our offering and delivering on our growth strategy with the launch of Bitcoin.com.au ."

As a major sponsor of the Sydney Swans, Bitcoin.com.au in conjunction with Independent Reserve, is proud to be launching its platform to coincide with the first Swans home game of the season. Bitcoin.com.au will be engaging fans with games and activities at Sydney Swans home games and online across the club's online channels.

To find out more visit: Bitcoin.com.au

ABOUT INDEPENDENT RESERVE

Established in 2013, Independent Reserve is Australia's trusted cryptocurrency order book exchange and OTC trading desk. Over 250,000 customers from Australia, New Zealand and Singapore trust Independent Reserve to securely invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and other major cryptocurrencies. Independent Reserve offers a range of innovative features, including AutoTrader, an OTC trading desk, API integration and world-class security.

ABOUT BITCOIN.COM.AU

Bitcoin.com.au is Australia's easiest way to buy the world's most popular cryptocurrencies.

SOURCE Independent Reserve