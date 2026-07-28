Newgen Software Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for National Civilian Government AI-Enabled Case Management 2026

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a leader in intelligent enterprise orchestration, has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Platforms for National Civilian Government AI-Enabled Case Management 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53717226, June 2026).

Newgen enables government agencies to orchestrate intelligent case management operations through the NewgenONE platform, bringing together AI, process orchestration, content services, customer communications, and low-code application development. By unifying case data, documents, workflows, and stakeholder interactions on a single platform, Newgen helps agencies accelerate digital modernization, improve caseworker productivity, enhance citizen experiences, and deliver transparent, compliant, and efficient public services.

Commenting on the IDC MarketScape recognition, Arpan Bansal, Vice President (Government & GSI Initiatives), Newgen Software, said: "As government organizations embrace digital transformation, AI is becoming a critical enabler of modern case management. We believe NewgenONE empowers agencies to operationalize AI at scale by bringing together workflows, content, communications, decisions, and AI-driven intelligence on a unified platform. With embedded AI capabilities, government organizations can identify trends and anomalies, uncover hidden relationships across cases, automate repetitive activities, and support faster, more informed decision-making while ensuring governance, compliance, and transparency."

About Newgen Software

Newgen Software Orchestrates Intelligent Enterprises at scale. The NewgenONE Platform unifies content, processes, and communications into an orchestration layer where intelligence is embedded into how enterprises operate, with trust, governance, and control built in. Enterprises move beyond fragmented initiatives to continuously adaptive, production-ready operations. Decisions, workflows, and experiences evolve in real time, shaped by context, data, and embedded AI. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide, Newgen defines how modern enterprises operate, intelligently and at scale.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

SOURCE Newgen Software