Newmark Appoints Shanting Wong as Head of Research in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the appointment of Shanting Wong as Director and Head of Research, Singapore, further strengthening the firm's research and analytics capabilities across Asia-Pacific. Based in Singapore, Shanting will lead Newmark's local research function, overseeing market intelligence across office leasing, industrial, capital markets and residential sectors. She will focus on delivering data-driven insights, advanced analytics and forward-looking research to support client strategy and advisory execution.

Image courtesy of Newmark: Shanting Wong.

"Singapore is a critical market within Asia-Pacific, and research plays a central role in how we advise clients navigating increasingly complex conditions," said Chris Carver, MRICS, MSISV, AAPI, Executive Managing Director, Head of Asia-Pacific, Valuation & Advisory. "Shanting brings deep regional expertise, strong analytical capability and a brokerage-informed perspective that will meaningfully enhance the insight we deliver to our clients."

David Bitner, Executive Managing Director, Global Research, added, "Newmark's research is a core differentiator for the firm globally. Expanding dedicated research leadership in Singapore reinforces our commitment to delivering consistent, data-driven insight that supports informed decision-making for clients worldwide."

Shanting brings more than 18 years of experience across Singapore and Asia-Pacific. Prior to joining Newmark, she served as Senior Vice President and Head of Research and Market Intelligence at ERA Singapore, where she led the research function and spearheaded flagship thought leadership initiatives, including the widely cited My Dream Home Survey. Previously, Shanting held senior research and consultancy roles at JLL and Knight Frank, advising institutional and corporate clients on market strategy, occupier trends, due diligence and retail consultancy assignments across Asia Pacific.

"I'm excited to join Newmark at a time when data, analytics and local market insight are playing an increasingly important role," said Shanting. "Newmark's integrated advisory business and strong momentum across Asia-Pacific present a compelling opportunity to deliver research that is both rigorous and highly relevant to clients' strategic decisions."

Newmark has continued to strengthen its research offering globally, expanding leadership across key property sectors and major international markets. Recent investments in U.S. research leadership spanning capital markets, retail and occupier services, alongside the establishment of research teams in France and Korea, reflect a deliberate focus on delivering consistent, data-driven insight at both local and global levels. This continued expansion enhances Newmark's ability to support clients with informed, forward-looking intelligence as they navigate increasingly complex real estate decisions.

