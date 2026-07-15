Newmark Expands Hong Kong Capabilities, Appointing Nick Hinton As Head Of Project Management

HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers, announces the appointment of Nick Hinton as Head of Project Management in Hong Kong, strengthening the firm's project management capabilities across Asia-Pacific. Hinton will lead the growth of Newmark's Project Management business in Hong Kong, providing clients with strategic oversight and delivery of workplace, capital improvement and construction projects from planning through execution. His appointment enhances Newmark's ability to deliver integrated solutions in the market, complementing the firm's leasing, capital markets, valuation, advisory and occupier services.

Image courtesy of Newmark

"Launching our Project Management capability in Hong Kong marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of our business," said Vice Chairman Rhodri James. "As clients seek more integrated real estate solutions, expanding our service offering allows us to deliver greater value throughout the entire lifecycle of a project. Nick has built and led high-performing project management businesses throughout the region, making him the ideal person to lead this next phase of growth."

Hinton brings more than 27 years of experience leading complex construction, development and project management initiatives across Asia-Pacific, delivering projects for leading global organizations across commercial office, hospitality, retail, mixed-use and luxury developments. Most recently, he served as Divisional Projects Director for CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, where he oversaw project operations across Hong Kong and Greater China. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade as Managing Partner of JEB Custom Projects, building and leading a specialist design-and-build business serving global brands across the commercial, hospitality, retail and mixed-use sectors.

"Newmark has built an outstanding reputation for advising clients across every stage of the real estate lifecycle, and I'm excited to help extend that value through project delivery across the region," said Hinton. "The firm's collaborative culture and breadth of expertise create a strong foundation for delivering project management services that help clients bring their real estate strategies to life."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark