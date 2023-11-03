NExT-e Solutions President and Tokyo Electric Power Leadership Tour BatteroTech's Advanced Facilities, Eyeing Future Collaboration

JIASHAN, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Makato Inoue, President & CEO of NExT-e Solutions Inc., accompanied by senior representatives from Tokyo Electric Power, recently toured BatteroTech Co., Ltd, a world-leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer. The visit was warmly welcomed by Dr. Zhong Kaifu, CEO of BatteroTech, Dr. Huang Haining, Director of Battery R&D, and their executive team.

Makato Inoue, president of NExT-e Solutions Inc., accompanied by representatives from Tokyo Electric Power, visited BatteroTech's state-of-the-art automated production facility and digital showroom. BatteroTech's team provided an in-depth presentation on the company's history, product offerings, and strategic growth initiatives.

Dr. Zhong Kaifu began the day's discussion by warmly welcoming Makato Inoue, president of NExT-e Solutions Inc. and the Tokyo Electric Power delegation. He emphasized BatteroTech's focus on strategic expansion into overseas markets as a key initiative for the company's growth. Dr. Zhong expressed optimism about the opportunities for cooperation between the two companies in advancing renewable energy solutions.

During the discussion, Dr. Huang, the Battery R&D director, detailed the company's flagship products: the 314Ah battery and the 280Ah long-life battery. He presented the innovative methodologies and data behind them. The 314Ah battery, notable for its high energy, longevity, and safety features, represents the next trend in high-capacity energy storage. It boasts a revolutionary chemical design, ensuring a lifespan of over 20 years at 80% End of Life (EOL). Furthermore, it retains over 95% efficiency in its first year, even with daily cycling, offering a marked improvement in user experience. Emphasizing its commitment to safety, BatteroTech consistently blends this with their pursuit of cutting-edge innovation.

President Inoue and the leadership team from Tokyo Electric Power placed significant emphasis on longevity and safety concerns. Notably, BatteroTech's 314Ah battery has passed the industry's most stringent safety evaluations.

During the meeting, Makato Inoue, president of NExT-e Solutions Inc. lauded BatteroTech for its state-of-the-art smart factory. He also commended the BatteroTech team for its swift growth and exceptional technical expertise within the industry. Upon gaining a comprehensive insight into BatteroTech's technological prowess, product superiority, and the industrial synergies presented by Tsingshan Holdings, President Inoue articulated a heightened enthusiasm for an intensified collaboration between the two entities in the future.

Founded in July 2020, BatteroTech Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BatteroTech") is a world leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which invested by Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a Fortune 500 corporation).

BatteroTech has products from Li-ion battery cell, battery modules, battery systems, etc. with strong expertise of R&D, production know-how in house. BatteroTech offers the cutting-edge solutions and first-class services for the new energy automobile manufacturers and smart energy investors globally, which support them to achieve the goal of "Carbon Peaking Emission and Carbon Neutrality". Currently BatteroTech has both R&D and manufacturing Center in Shanghai and Jiashan, Zhejiang Province.

