Next-Gen CO VRF: Trane Launches GEN Elite C Series VRF in Asia Pacific

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announces its new GEN Elite C Series VRF system, a Cooling Only Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system is available for India, Thailand, Vietnam and other emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region. The breakthrough system offers high efficiency, precise temperature control, stable performance, and a flexible design, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of commercial buildings including offices, hospitals, retail spaces, and more.

Trane New GEN Elite C Series VRF

"Thailand is experiencing remarkable growth in infrastructure and living standards, driving a surge in demand for VRF systems," said Bruce Gu, vice president of Engineering and Technology, Asia Pacific, Trane Technologies. "The GEN Elite C Series VRF balances high performance and affordability to meet our customers' evolving needs. Backed by over a century of Trane engineering expertise, we are confident that this new product will ensure optimal comfort and efficiency, empowering businesses in these thriving markets to reach new levels of sustainable success."

Excellent Efficiency and Comfort

The GEN Elite C VRF prioritizes both energy efficiency and comfort. It features a leading efficiency rating with a full load COP of 4.87W/W and a half load COP of 7.35W/W. The system utilizes high-efficiency DC inverter compressors that dynamically adjust output based on real-time demand, ensuring consistent indoor temperatures within a set comfort range. Unlike traditional non-inverter systems, the advanced inverter technology and unique piping design of the CO VRF allow for continuous operation and precise temperature control, minimizing temperature fluctuations.

Further enhancing its energy-saving capabilities, the CO VRF incorporates features like "Output on Demand," which activates compressors only when needed. Its advanced energy management system supports 10-step energy management, allowing users to fine-tune the output capacity from 50% to 100% in 5% increments. This feature ensures stable operation during electricity supply restrictions while maximizing energy savings.

The product is also designed for exceptionally quiet operation, with outdoor unit noise levels as low as 56dB(A) and indoor units operating at a whisper-quiet 24dB(A), ensuring a more peaceful and comfortable environment for occupants. Optional health filters and air quality accessories, including PM2.5 filters and negative ion generators, further enhance occupants' well-being by filtering tiny particles in the air.

Built for Reliability and Flexibility

The GEN Elite C VRF system is engineered for long-term reliability and adaptability. With its advanced refrigerant cooling technology, the CO VRF operates reliably across a wide temperature range from -5°C to 52°C, further extending its operation range. And the system also incorporates 6-stage oil return control technology, guaranteeing stable and reliable performance of both the system and compressor, even in demanding environments. Enhanced the compressor drive reliability by using refrigerant cooling plate for to decrease IPM temperature which compared with air cooling method, IPM temperature is 20 °C lower. Additionally, a double backup function guarantees continuous operation, minimizing disruption even if one unit or compressor fails. Also emergency operation function can guarantees the system continuous operation—before the service finished repair work on some IDUs with fault.

The CO VRF also features a compact design to minimize installation space. Its modular design offers seven basic ODU modules, max to 4 modules combined in one system, catering to capacity requirements up to 220kW. The compact design minimizes installation space, while the pipeline expansion function supports a total pipeline length of up to 1,000 meters and an installation height difference of up to 110 meters between indoor and outdoor units. This flexibility accommodates various complex building designs and long-term part-load operation scenarios, reducing installation costs for users. Installation is further simplified with the system's auto-addressing function, which automatically identifies and allocates accurate addresses to connected devices, supporting up to 64 IDUs in one system.

The GEN Elite C VRF also provide versatile control solutions, include remote, wire, centralized & BMS (Building Management System) controllers, from individual, group to centralized systems. Users can also benefit from remote online monitoring and upgrading capabilities through the optional DTU application, enabling convenient control from anywhere.

