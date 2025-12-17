Next-Gen Omega-3 Solution: infinityseek Unveils Revolutionary Longevity Solution at BioST 2025 SG

Highlighting advances in vascular aging research and microalgae-based Omega-3 innovation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th World Biological Science and Technology Conference 2025 Singapore (BioST 2025 SG) opened in Singapore, bringing together leading researchers and industry experts from the global biotechnology sector.

The pioneer longevity brand infinityseek was invited to participate in the event, where it formally unveiled its groundbreaking anti-aging solution. The brand's research on vascular aging mechanisms drew strong interest from conference participants, while its flagship product attracted significant attention as a next-generation Omega-3 concept.

infinityseek representatives at BioST 2025 SG infinityseek’s scientific advisor delivers a presentation at BioST 2025 SG infinityseek’s R&D expert engages in discussion with an international researcher

According to the Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risk Factors Report, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the leading cause of death worldwide, with 437 million cases of associated disability recorded in 2023. Current interventions are primarily aimed at the middle to late stages of CVDs, while significant technological limitations remain in addressing the core pathological processes of systemic vascular aging. In response, infinityseek has focused on natural bio-resources, targeting both inflammation resolution and lipid metabolism, and has made a breakthrough with the rare microalgae Nannochloropsis.

During the presentation, infinityseek's scientific advisor highlighted the multiple advantages of this microalgae-derived formulation over conventional Omega-3 sourced from fish or krill. In particular, Nannochloropsis offers exceptional purity. Having originated 3.5 billion years ago and residing at the base of the marine food chain, it effectively avoids the accumulation of contaminants, ensuring the cleanliness and safety of its components from the source. The formulation also demonstrates significantly enhanced bioavailability, thanks to its natural polar lipid structure, which is highly compatible with the human body. Experimental data show that its bioavailability is 2.2 times higher than that of 97% EPA fish oil, with a 56% increase in key tissue accumulation[1].

Moreover, it operates through clear and targeted mechanisms of action, simultaneously addressing two critical pathways of vascular aging. Its abundant Ultra SPMs—third-generation specialized pro-resolving mediators—deliver potent anti-inflammatory effects within eight weeks, substantially reducing the four major senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)[2]. At the same time, its unique 100% Uni-EPA (free of DHA) precisely regulates lipid metabolism within four weeks[3], achieving targeted lipid-lowering effects. By concurrently modulating inflammation resolution and lipid metabolism, this solution is designed to slow vascular aging and support systemic, long-term health outcomes.

This breakthrough stems from infinityseek's ongoing commitment to rigorous scientific principles and a global evidence-based framework. The brand has established the Longevity Lab and collaborates closely with international institutions such as Germany's Lipidomix GmbH, building a comprehensive scientific system that spans from fundamental research to product validation. Its products have already received multiple authoritative certifications in China, the United States, and Germany.

"infinityseek's core philosophy lies in a profound respect for science and steadfast dedication to long-term, challenging scientific exploration and public education. Our goal is to enhance fundamental understanding of health and provide truly systemic and effective solutions," said the brand's R&D expert, Jains Pang.

With the formal publication of this research on top-tier international academic platforms, infinityseek not only demonstrates its research expertise in vascular aging interventions but also signals a new phase in the healthcare industry—one increasingly focused on mechanistic depth and the integration of global scientific knowledge. This development helps establish a new research pathway for addressing age-related health challenges on a global scale.

References:

[1] The data is derived from laboratory research at Hainan University. [2] The data is derived from laboratory research at Hainan University. [3] Meng, R., et al. (2025). Subcritical fluid and molecular distillation extraction of Nannochloropsis gaditana lipid and its metabolic benefits in hyperlipidemic mice. Frontiers in Nutrition, 12, 1615332.

