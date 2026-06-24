Next-generation bonding: tesa showcases automotive adhesive solutions at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026

Powering EV production – High-performance adhesives for battery assembly and precision body sealing

– High-performance adhesives for battery assembly and precision body sealing Joint showcase with Plasmatreat – Surface treatment and adhesive technologies

– Surface treatment and adhesive technologies Driving automation innovation – Adhesive technologies for next-generation vehicle manufacturing

YOKOHAMA and NAGOYA, Japan, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tesa, an international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, featured three advanced, automation-ready solutions designed to improve EV battery performance and reliability in paint shops at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 in Yokohama and Nagoya, Japan.

tesa at the Automotive Engineering Exposition in Yokohama, Japan

With nearly 130 years of expertise in adhesive innovation, tesa continues to partner with OEMs and tier suppliers to deliver reliable bonding, protection and process optimization solutions. Today, modern vehicles can contain up to 130 adhesive applications, underscoring tesa's deep integration in modern automotive manufacturing.

"As the automotive industry continues to transition toward electric mobility, tesa supports manufacturers with precision engineered adhesive solutions for EV battery production, with a clear focus on process stability and production efficiency," said Andreas Gunnestrand, President and Regional Manager, tesa tape Asia-Pacific. "From automation-ready solutions for battery cell wrapping and battery pack sealing to applications in exterior attachment, sealing, and body-shop processes, our technologies are designed to integrate seamlessly into modern manufacturing environments. By working closely with our automotive customers and in collaboration with Plasmatreat, we support consistent adhesion performance for reliable and efficient vehicle production."

Enhancing adhesion performance with Plasmatreat

Together with Nihon Plasmatreat, a subsidiary of Plasmatreat GmbH – pioneer in the field of atmospheric pressure plasma technology with more than 30 years of experience and developer of the "Openair-Plasma®" technology, tesa presented a joint live demonstration showcasing the role of plasma surface treatment in modifying surface characteristics on selected automotive substrates. The demonstration illustrated how plasma treatment can increase surface energy and improve wettability, offering manufacturers an effective process solution when working with challenging or low-energy surfaces without chemical pretreatment.

Using tesa's PE foam tape, a widely adopted double-sided adhesive solution for automotive applications, the demonstration compared treated and untreated substrates to highlight the effects of surface activation under different conditions. The showcase underscored how plasma technology can complement existing manufacturing processes in specific applications where enhanced surface preparation may be desired, while reinforcing the robust adhesion performance that tesa's automotive bonding solutions already deliver across a wide range of substrates.

Automation-ready adhesive solutions for next-generation vehicle manufacturing

tesa's dielectric and structural adhesive tapes are engineered for prismatic and cylindrical cell wrapping applications to prevent electrical discharge, enhance durability under high voltage conditions, and support thermal and fire management needs. With strong mechanical performance and stable dielectric performance, tesa's adhesive solutions integrate seamlessly into existing production lines, offering controlled adhesion and reworkability, and allowing manufacturers to make adjustments during assembly without compromising long-term reliability.

tesa® ACXplus Box Seal provides a watertight seal between the battery pack and lid to protect the interior from water ingress and corrosion, while remaining reopenable for rework or service. With no curing time required, it integrates seamlessly into robotic assembly processes, delivering consistent, beadfree sealing and stable throughput.

tesa® ProSeal brings automated hole covering to high-efficiency body shops

tesa® ProSeal automates hole covering in body-shop production, enabling manufacturers to boost line availability, repeatability and ergonomics while lowering overall costs. Compared with traditional plastic plugs, adhesive patches reduce weight by 80 percent and provide durable, corrosion-resistant coverage for interior, exterior and battery-area applications.

ProSeal supports high-volume automated lines with robot-ready applicators, fast cartridge changeovers and long-run autonomy to deliver consistent quality and productive efficiency.

About tesa

tesa is a multinational company that develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers and end consumers. With nearly 130 years of expertise in adhesive technology, tesa offers more than 7,000 adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products and lives of its customers.

Today, the company focuses on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of products that contribute to sustainability, solvent-free manufacturing processes and the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

tesa is active in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the USA, and in Vietnam. Around three quarters of the tesa Group's sales (2025: EUR 1.7 billion) are generated by applications for industries.

About tesa tape K.K.

tesa tape K.K. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SOURCE tesa