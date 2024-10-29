NEXTGEN launches Connect to Empower Technology Start-Ups and ISV Vendors in Australia and New Zealand.

Wendy O'Keeffe returns to Australia to lead NEXTGEN's newest initiative.

Introducing NEXTGEN Connect – an incubation and distribution hub for innovative technology in ANZ. With a more agile go-to-market strategy, Connect accelerates time to market and drives faster ROI for tech start-ups and cloud vendors.

SYDNEY, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTGEN, an Exclusive Networks company, is excited to announce the latest innovation from NEXTGEN and officially launch Connect across Australia and New Zealand. This new business initiative is dedicated to providing comprehensive support for technology start-ups and modern cloud vendors, focusing on growth and scalability in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Connect which will be led by one of the industry's most experienced executives, Wendy O'Keeffe, who will return to Australia from building and expanding NEXTGEN's businesses in the ASEAN markets.

Connect aims to bridge the gap between emerging technology providers, end-user clients and partners by offering a unique blend of in-house channel services leveraging NEXTGEN oSpace for pipeline creation, Elastic Digital for brand awareness, NEXTGEN's AWS practice for cloud marketplace, proactive partner engagement with dedicated Partner development managers, and partner-led professional services. By combining these critical elements, Connect will not only enhance the growth potential of its vendors but also ensure that they can deliver faster paths to revenue.

Wendy O'Keeffe, stated, "This is an extremely exciting initiative and one that I'm very much looking forward to leading. The difficulties of launching and making headway in our market just shouldn't be allowed to deny customers here timely access to the best technology and this initiative provides a vehicle to simplify this. I'm embracing and leveraging NEXTGEN's market leadership with the emerging technology market to ensure this continues."

Marketing, particularly end-user engagement, is positioned at the very heart of the Connect offering, leveraging data driven sales intelligence to identify and target customers, influence their buying journey and deliver sales execution. Compared to the heavy cost impost and uncertainty of traditional market entry strategies, our approach provides superior, scalable alternative for lead generation, sales finalisation and market representation services that reduce risk by linking investment to performance, establishing market viability quickly and cost effectively and generating ROI far faster.

Over the years NEXTGEN has developed relationships with venture capitalists, such as NightDragon and Titanium Ventures. This has enabled NEXTGEN to gain unique expertise and understanding in scaling out lighthouse technologies for start-ups and innovating incumbents, helping market challengers become leaders, and enabling leaders to keep challenging their competitors. In addition to NEXTGEN Distribution, NEXTGEN Connect will allow another option and route to market to support the tsunami of SaaS vendors coming out of the technology "Valleys" of the world.

Significantly, the Connect initiative comes just 6 months after NEXTGEN's acquisition by cybersecurity solutions specialist Exclusive Networks, where the scale, resources, and delivery of a single global organization are propagating and accelerating a well-established culture of innovation.

In summary, NEXTGEN CEO, John Walters, stated, "This is an exciting time, as within 6 months of our acquisition, we are announcing the launch of another NEXTGEN innovation for the channel. NEXTGEN has been at the forefront of bringing next generation technologies DownUnder. Our leading relationship with venture capitalists and the AWS marketplace needed a fresh solution to increase the support for emerging technologies, ISVs, and start-ups. Leadership is critical, and as Wendy's role in ASEAN comes to a close, this is the perfect opportunity for her to lead our next significant initiative and develop a new channel model."

About NEXTGEN "An Exclusive Networks Company"

NEXTGEN is a pioneering technology services provider that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites through the active management of a portfolio of established and emerging technology vendors, coupled with innovative and unique services across cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise software and data management solutions. Acquired by Exclusive Networks, the global cybersecurity specialist with the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, NEXTGEN's specialist knowledge, technology platforms and services are now combined with the scale and delivery of a single global organization, enabling more partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment. Visit https://nextgen.group

SOURCE NEXTGEN Distribution Pty Ltd