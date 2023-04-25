NFT Artworks from Award-winning Singer-songwriter Hanjin Tan Make Macau Debut at MIAM's Dream Space

MACAU, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT artworks by famed artist Hanjin Tan are now available for public enjoyment at The Metaverse Industry Association Macau's ("MIAM") "Dream Space: New Wave in the Metaverse" NFT exhibition at The Parisian Macao. The exhibition will run till 30 May 2023.

Tan's Nobody Gets Me, the first Chinese-language music NFT in the world, will greet the public eye (and ears) at Dream Space. The music NFT made Tan the first artist in the world to have dropped a Chinese music single as an NFT.

Hanjin Tan’s NFT artworks make their Macau debut. Tan says he will be diving into Arts Tech and AI for theatre in hopes of creating more use cases for web3 and NFTs in the performing arts space.

Nobody Gets Me is about Tan's collective experiences as an overseas Chinese artist, which has evolved countless times over a period of three to four years before arriving at this final state, as revealed in the show note. "It's a multilingual and multi-genre track." The award-winning artist said, "I guess it reflects the way the world operates today – language and genre free!"

Thomas Ao, founder and President of MIAM and Partner of Mindfulness Capital, said, "We are excited to have Hanjin on the exhibition to showcase his versatility and immense talent. We hope to create an offline, immersive experience for our audiences, as MIAM continues to bring in new artworks for the enjoyment for our visitors."

Tan will also be exhibiting The XXXX is an NFT, one of the 77 pieces of a limited edition music NFT, as well as Hamsterz #49 from his private PFP collection, Hamsterz.

Tan said, "NFTs and the metaverse are still nascent but they represent a viable and plausible direction toward fairer and more equitable arts and cultural sectors. I will be diving into Arts Tech and AI for theatre in hopes of creating more use cases for web3 and NFTs in the performing arts space. Meaningful change begins with baby steps. I guess I'm in the business of baby steps."

Some of the other exhibits include CryptoPunks by Larva Labs, BAYC by Bored Ape Yacht Club (both courtesy of Collinstar Capital) and Azuki, Mr.DavYuan by David Yuan, as well as Macau's own Álvaro Barbosa. The artworks will be updated on an occasional basis throughout the exhibition. Clips from André Chiang's We Are What We Eat, a performance art feast for all five senses and the world's only edible NFT dining experience will also be screening during the event. In addition, an interactive area has been set up on site, where visitors can experience the metaverse with virtual characters, through leading facial motion capture and 3D scene rendering technology by May.Social, a metaverse social platform.

In addition, visitors can also experience the Metaverse created by MIAM and participate in the "Metaverse Egg Hunt". And those who are unable to attend in person can connect online through: https://createra.fun/play/macaumeta.

Mindfulness Capital, member of MIAM and a Web 3.0 investment firm, is co-organizer of the event.

Event Details

Exhibition: Dream Space: New Wave in the Metaverse NFT Art Exhibition

Date: From now till 30 May (Tuesday), 2023; 12:00 – 22:00

Venue: Shop 549, Level 5, Shoppes at Parisian, Macau

Admission: Free of charge and no reservation required

Organized by: Metaverse Industry Association Macau

Co-organizers: The Parisian Macao, Mindfulness Capital

