NGENIUS Trading Academy Sets New Standard in Trading Education in the PH

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NGENIUS Trading Academy, the newest and most innovative trading academy in the Philippines, is now officially open for enrollment. With a bold mission to empower aspiring traders to succeed in global financial markets, NGENIUS is revolutionizing trading education with in-depth, hands-on courses designed for traders at every level.

Empowering Traders, Redefining Success

NGENIUS offers a unique learning experience tailored to equip students with the skills and strategies needed to thrive in today's fast-paced and competitive trading world. Led by a team of expert instructors with years of real-world experience, NGENIUS' curriculum covers essential topics such as market analysis, risk management, technical indicators, and cutting-edge trading strategies. These courses combine technical expertise with practical insights, empowering students to confidently navigate the complexities of financial markets.

What Sets NGENIUS Apart?

NGENIUS is breaking away from the usual education models by focusing on live, in-class sessions. By offering interactive, face-to-face learning, NGENIUS ensures students receive personalized guidance, real-time feedback, and hands-on training. This immersive approach helps build a stronger foundation of knowledge, enabling students to apply what they've learned immediately in real-world trading environments.

"Our in-class experience creates a more engaging and impactful learning process, unlike any other trading academy in the Philippines. We believe in equipping traders not just with skills, but with the mindset necessary to thrive in any market condition," says Thomas Christopher Newton, Chief Operating Officer of NGENIUS.

NGENIUS has big plans on the horizon and is positioned for substantial growth. While in-person training remains the primary focus, the academy is actively preparing to expand its offerings through live webinars and other platforms, aiming to reach a broader audience across the Philippines and beyond.

"We're not just an academy; we're building a community of traders who are ready to take on global markets. Our growth and innovation will ensure that our students are always ahead of the curve," added Newton.

With current popularity and big future plans, NGENIUS is positioning itself as a leader in trading education by providing continuous development opportunities for its students, one trade at a time.

NGENIUS offer free weekly seminars in Makati, along with regional seminars across the country, providing convenient learning opportunities no matter where students are located. For more information and to register, visit ngenius.academy.

CONTACT: NGENIUS Trading Academy Team, (02) 5310 5014, [email protected]

SOURCE NGENIUS Trading Academy