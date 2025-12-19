NGT Launches Wellness Campaign with JOGUMAN…Unveils Four Special-Edition Products

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Good Things (NGT), a women's inner-care brand, has partnered with JOGUMAN—an IP managed globally by IPX (formerly LINE FRIENDS)—to launch its new wellness campaign, "Small but Healthy." Through the meeting, NGT has introduced four special-edition products.

NGT is a wellness brand equipped with its own R&D capabilities and ingredient manufacturing system, producing and distributing health-functional raw materials in-house. The brand has grown by focusing on products that support women's daily health routines. Its flagship product, Saengsaeng Enzyme, has surpassed 100 million cumulative sachet sales, demonstrating strong consumer trust.

Launched in August 2025, the campaign combines JOGUMAN's signature theme of the small yet precious joys of life with NGT's message of "small but consistent health habits." NGT redesigned the packaging of its popular products, Saengsaeng Enzyme, in JOGUMAN's themed style, and added two new items: It's Cranberry Probiotics and Saengsaeng Enzyme The Peanut, completing the four-product special edition lineup.

The products launched across Korean online channels including NGT's official mall, Naver Smart Store, and group-buying platforms. They have since expanded into Olive Young's online mall, strengthening the brand's distribution footprint. Campaign creatives have been unified across all digital touchpoints—including NGT's website, social channels, and product detail pages—to reinforce consistent brand messaging.

To commemorate the featuring JOGUMAN, NGT also released exclusive products such as four types of JOGUMAN acrylic keyrings, a JOGUMAN BRACHIO pouch keyring, and a JOGUMAN 30-Day Routine Calendar. The brand is further enhancing consumer engagement through a 30-day routine challenge and reward events.

An NGT spokesperson stated that meeting with JOGUMAN—an IP developed through IPX's global business—has enabled us to strengthen our connection with the MZ generation and communicate NGT's 'healthy routine' message with greater emotional resonance. By combining proven product quality—validated through 100 million packs sold—with the positive image of the dinosaur character JOGUMAN, we aim to offer customers a healthful yet delightful experience.

Building on the "Small but Healthy" campaign, NGT plans to continue releasing diverse content and consumer programs. In the short term, the brand will expand its customer touchpoints beyond digital channels into offline pop-ups and festivals. Long-term, NGT aims to solidify its position as a leading brand supporting sustainable health routines for women, focusing on innovative product development and enriched wellness experiences.

