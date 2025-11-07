"Nihao! Chongqing" 2025 Chongqing International Travel Agent Conference Kicks Off

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from iChongqing: The 2025 Chongqing International Travel Agent Conference officially opened on November 5, marking its fifth successful edition since its debut in 2018.

Five international friends appointed as "2026 Chongqing Cultural and Tourism Promotion Ambassadors." (Photo/ organizer)

Organized by the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development and supported by ten district and county governments, this year's event featured Fiji as the guest of honor. Around 400 participants attended, including consular officials, government representatives, travel agents, airlines, industry associations, media, and online influencers from nearly 40 countries and regions.

At the opening ceremony, Chongqing's cultural and tourism organizations signed multiple cooperation agreements with international partners. The Chongqing Professional Committee for Foreign-Language Tour Guides was inaugurated, and five international friends were appointed as the "2026 Chongqing Culture and Tourism Promotion Ambassadors." The conference also introduced innovations in international medical tourism and new entry facilitation policies to boost inbound travel.

Zhao Shiqing, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People's Congress, emphasized Chongqing's ambition to become a world-renowned cultural and tourism destination and its readiness to deepen global cooperation in cross-border tourism.

Keynote speeches were delivered by Josaia Rayawa from Tourism Fiji, who praised the shared vision of creating unforgettable travel experiences, and Marcel Leijzer from UN Tourism, who highlighted Chongqing's strong tourism growth and global potential.

The event also featured policy briefings on new visa, accommodation, and payment facilitation measures to enhance visitor experience.

Five international influencers from the UK, Australia, Russia, Thailand, and the US were recognized for promoting Chongqing to global audiences.

With diverse activities and international participation, the conference strengthens Chongqing's position as a world-class tourism destination and paves the way for future cooperation and growth in inbound tourism.

SOURCE iChongqing