Nimo Joins Global Gaming Expo: Top Streamers Lead Fans on an Immersive "Virtual Tour"

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most influential annual events in the global gaming and digital entertainment industry, the 21st ChinaJoy is set to take place in Shanghai, China, from July 26 to 29, 2024,. This prestigious event attracts numerous game developers, players, media, live streaming platform from all over the world, including the renowned global game live streaming platform, Nimo.

This year, in collaboration with Huya Live, a well-known game live streaming platform listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, Nimo has crafted a unique booth and partnered with several major game IPs from Tencent Games for exciting stage competitions. Nimo showcased its comprehensive capabilities in game distribution, agency operations, and global influencer marketing, positioning itself as a key player in the global gaming industry.

Nimo's Trendy Merchandise is a big Hit: Top Streamers Leading global Fans on a "Virtual Tour"

To enhance engagement with global fans, Nimo invited popular streamers from Vietnam, Thailand, Russia, Turkey, and other countries to the event. Through interactive live streams, these influencers led fans worldwide on a "virtual tour," providing a captivating glimpse into the excitement of ChinaJoy.

At the "Nimo Store" trendy product display area, Nimo showcased an array of custom trendy items, including co-branded headphones, gaming chairs, and branded T-shirts. In the bustling competition zone, Huya Live and Nimo teamed up to host stage competitions featuring major Tencent game IPs such as "Tarisland" and "Arena Breakout."

Brand Evolution: Delivering Diverse Marketing Services

As China's most prominent gaming and digital entertainment expo, ChinaJoy attracts numerous industry leaders who unveil significant announcements. At this year's event, Nimo introduced its new brand concept "NIMO LIVE" and slogan "GLOBAL NIMO, LOCAL FUN!" This new direction emphasizes that users can discover live streaming content and creators from around the globe on the platform, enjoying diverse cultures and entertainment. Nimo is embracing a localized approach in its content strategy, product operations, and resource expansion, focusing on local user preferences and resources to provide rich, engaging live streaming content and localized services. The "NIMO LIVE" brand concept aims to integrate a wide range of business areas, highlighting Nimo's philosophy of "starting with live streaming, but not limited to live streaming."

A Nimo spokesperson explained that this brand upgrade further clarifies Nimo's brand positioning and future development direction. As a comprehensive game distribution platform, global influencer marketing agency, and professional e-sports event organizer, Nimo offers global live streaming content, bringing exciting experiences to users worldwide. Additionally, Nimo boasts a robust matrix of streamers, KOLs, media contacts, government resources, and excellent online and offline operational capabilities, providing diverse commercial services to game developers and brands globally.

Comprehensive Game Services: Unlocking the Commercial Value of Game Live Streaming

As the market landscape stabilizes in mature regions like North America and Europe, more game companies are turning their attention to rapidly growing markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America. However, the lack of market experience and the complex, ever-changing local policies, economies, cultures, and religious beliefs pose significant challenges. Localization in operations, customer acquisition, and payment is crucial.

In this regard, Nimo serves as a vital bridge for many game companies seeking to enter overseas markets. After six years of resource development and accumulation, Nimo has established a comprehensive ecosystem that supports event planning, production, game co-operations, and localized content marketing. The platform hosts over 100,000 streamers, attracts tens of millions of users, and has partnerships with numerous well-known e-sports teams and top streamers, including professional players from over 50 top e-sports clubs. Nimo has built a top 100 media resource network, over 100 game media matrices, and more than 70 social media matrices in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other regions, bringing together top KOLs from these areas.

In terms of government and business resources, particularly in Southeast Asia, Nimo has expanded partnerships with over 100 entities, covering high-end commercial complexes, core telecom operators, chain supermarkets, large chain internet cafes, top e-sports venues, and leading universities, providing various marketing services. Additionally, Nimo maintains strong relationships with local industry associations and regulatory bodies, helping partners quickly launch their businesses.

About Nimo：

Nimo is a leading global live streaming platform operated by HUYA Inc. Launched in 2018, Nimo currently maintains local offices and teams in various countries and regions worldwide, including SEA and MENA. Nimo has entered into partnerships with numerous renowned E-sports teams and top hosts from around the globe, and is the designated live stream cooperation platform for a multitude of world-class E-sports events.

