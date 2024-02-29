Nin Jiom, Modern Chinese Medicine Pioneer, to Launch NMN Supplement for Healthy Ageing

SINGAPORE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nin Jiom, one of Asia's most iconic brands, is on a mission to help people live longer and healthier lives, beginning with Singapore.

Nin Jiom announces upcoming launch of NJHealth NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement in Singapore.

Today, the heritage brand announced its upcoming launch of the NJHealth NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement, scheduled for the second quarter of this year. Formulated with patented technology, this supplement aims to boost NAD⁺ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels to support healthy ageing. NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) is a more direct precursor to NAD⁺ which is an essential co-enzyme in energy creation, DNA repair and healthy cell function. NAD⁺ levels decline in the body with age.

Nin Jiom is best known for Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, a herbal cough syrup trusted for generations. Since its founding in 1946, the leader in innovative traditional medicines using natural products has gone on to research and develop a wide range of well-qualified Chinese herbal products.

NJHealth NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement will be the first product to be launched under Nin Jiom's newly created brand, NJHealth.

According to Nin Jiom, the choice of Singapore to launch its NJHealth NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement was intentional. The company notes that Singapore has one of the longest life expectancies in the world with an average lifespan of about 84 years while average healthspan is just 74 years.

It applauds Singapore for its continuing efforts at trying to narrow the gap between lifespan and healthspan so that Singaporeans can have more healthy years without chronic or debilitating diseases. Through NJHealth, it hopes to contribute to helping people here and everywhere to not only live long lives, but also to extend the quality of their lives for as long as possible. This is in keeping with Nin Jiom's mission and core value to take care of the public's health.

The announcement aligns with NJHealth's sponsorship of the Unlock Healthy Longevity Supplements Conference. This is the first global scientific conference that is focused solely on the role of supplements as a geroprotective intervention.

The ground-breaking event is organised by NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. The conference brings together leading scientists, clinicians, key opinion leaders, industry partners, consumer representatives and regulatory authorities to explore the immense potential of supplements in optimising the way we age.

Healthy ageing and how NMN can help

Maintaining NAD⁺ levels promotes healthy ageing, keeps cells young and supports overall well-being. NMN has been scientifically established to be effective in increasing NAD⁺ levels in cells.

NMN is naturally made from B vitamins in the body, and is a molecule naturally occurring in our bodies. It is also naturally present in very small amounts in various food sources such as beef, fruits like avocado and vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, edamame, cucumbers and tomatoes.

A study[1] has found that a person needs to consume a tremendous amount of food to obtain just 200 mg of NMN, equivalent to 80 kg of broccoli, 56 kg of avocado, 77 kg of tomatoes, 31kg of cucumbers or 91kg of shrimp. As such, additional supplements may be necessary as food alone is not able to provide a person with sufficient amounts of NMN.

NJHealth quality assurance

Longevity expert Professor Jun Wang is the biological R&D advisor and engineer behind the manufacturing of NJHealth's NMN product. He is the Founder and CEO of world-class bio-manufacturing company GeneHarbor. Professor Wang is currently leading an R&D team of over 30 scientists dedicated to the design, development and production of the highest quality of longevity products.

NJHealth NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement is available in 100-capsule bottles, with each capsule containing 200 mg of NMN. The product is made in Japan and comes with the following assurances*:

Naturally sourced

GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)

Suitable for vegetarian

No artificial flavours

No preservatives

*Tested on nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN)

At the suggested dosage of 2 capsules (400mg in total) a day, NJHealth's NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement complies with Singapore HSA's safety and quality standards, and is in line with their permitted maximum dosage of 450mg per day for adults. Before use, NJHealth recommends consulting a healthcare professional for those who are on medication, nursing or have a medical condition.

NJHealth NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement will be available through its HSA-registered Singapore distributor Luen Wah Medical Co (S) Pte Ltd. From the second quarter of 2024, customers can purchase the product at online stores and leading pharmacies.

NJHealth is a newly created brand under the Nin Jiom. Trusted for generations, Nin Jiom is deeply rooted in the traditions of Chinese medicine and, at the same time, committed to using state-of-the-art technology to ensure that all products meet today's modern requirements and international standards. NJHealth NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement is the first product under the NJHealth brand.

