Ningxia's first 'zero carbon village' is settled in Shizuishan

SHIZUISHAN, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, good news came from Xingsheng Village, Baofeng Town, Pingluo County, Shizuishan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. At the "Eleventh National Near-Zero Energy Consumption and Zero Carbon Construction Conference" held in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, the village was awarded the title of a near-zero energy consumption agricultural housing project for 2024, becoming the first village in Ningxia to receive this honor.

Xingsheng Village has achieved nearly zero energy consumption in buildings by adopting a series of advanced clean energy technologies, such as PVT hot water and BIPV photovoltaic building integration. The photovoltaic panels on the roof shine in the sun, constantly providing clean electricity for villagers' families. The villagers have bid farewell to traditional firewood, fire, and charcoal, electrified their daily domestic activities, and greatly improved their living environment and happiness.

According to statistics, the "Zero Carbon Village" demonstration zone project can save a lot of energy every year and significantly reduce carbon dioxide, sulfur oxide and dust emissions. In addition, each villager can generate about 9,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a year through rooftop photovoltaic panels, which can increase their annual revenue by 3,000 to 4,000 yuan while satisfying household electricity consumption.

State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company actively participates in the development and construction of Xingsheng Village, strengthens the construction and transformation of power grid infrastructure, and provides a strong power guarantee for the village. Through the opening of a green service channel for new energy businesses, the one-stop handling of new energy decoration business has improved users' experience in acquiring electricity. Rural revitalization, electricity first! State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company will continue to contribute to the clean and low-carbon transformation and development of rural revitalization.

