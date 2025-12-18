Ninja Van Partners with Anchanto to Strengthen Fulfillment Capabilities in the Philippines

In an official signing ceremony, Ninja Van formalized its adoption of Anchanto's SaaS technology to power its B2C and B2B fulfillment operations in the Philippines.

Anchanto's Warehouse Management System (WMS) was selected for its strong integration ecosystem, operational flexibility, and ability to unify complex fulfillment operations across Ninja Van's enterprise systems and logistics partner services.

The partnership will support Ninja Van's expanding operations in the Philippines, and ambitious service enhancement plans.

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to modernize and scale its fulfillment operations, Ninja Van, one of Southeast Asia's leading logistics companies, formalized its adoption of Anchanto's Warehouse Management System (WMS) to support its fast-growing operations in the Philippines. Marked by an official signing ceremony, this collaboration is an important step in Ninja Van's mission to deliver superior logistics experience to brands, merchants, and consumers while scaling efficiently across both B2C and B2B business models.

Anchanto and Ninja Van marking the start of their partnership at the official signing ceremony in Manila

By adopting Anchanto WMS, Ninja Van aims to accelerate its digitalization roadmap, reduce manual workload in order processing, and support growing online order volumes. With demand increasing nationwide and mega-campaign spikes becoming the norm, Ninja Van required a WMS capable of handling large-scale operations with accuracy, real-time visibility, and end-to-end efficiency.

Erick Paul Ramos, Fulfilment Business Head, Ninja Van Philippines, said, "The increasing complexity of our operations requires technology that can scale without compromising accuracy. Anchanto's WMS gives us the operational flexibility and integration depth we need to support our clients while maintaining the speed and reliability our merchants expect." He added, "Beyond the quality of Anchanto's WMS, what stood out for us was their long-term commitment in the Philippines, their successful track record with enterprise customers, and their strong vision for the future of commerce and logistics. These factors give us the confidence to partner with Anchanto for the long term."

Anchanto WMS was selected for its strong integration ecosystem, operational flexibility, and ability to unify complex fulfillment operations. The platform will integrate with Ninja Van's existing 3rd-party Enterprise Systems and connect directly with Logistics Partner Services. This setup will also allow Ninja Van to onboard more customers efficiently while enhancing their experience, maintaining precise inventory synchronization, consolidated reporting, and high fulfillment speed.

Bely Villacruz, Country Head Philippines at Anchanto, added: "The scalability, agility, and reliability of our technology have been proven repeatedly with enterprise customers globally. We're proud to see a leader like Ninja Van place their trust in Anchanto as they continue to pursue ambitious growth."

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a global SaaS technology company equipping Logistics Service Providers, Brands, and Retailers with best-in-class omnichannel commerce and supply chain capabilities. Headquartered in Singapore, Anchanto supports businesses through local teams in the Philippines and across 10 other countries. Its platforms offer ready integrations with more than 200 marketplaces, webstores, shipping carriers, and enterprise systems worldwide.

Website: https://anchanto.com/en-ph/

Media Contact:

Richard Sabado

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchanto