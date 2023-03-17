TOKYO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagineer will begin accepting pre-orders and distributing a demo version of the Nintendo Switch™ game "Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star" in Asia on March 17, 2023.

https://youtu.be/QXvUtLfFURA

Nintendo Switch "Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star" is Now Available for reservation in Asia

"Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star" is a collaboration between the hit boxing exercise game "Fitness Boxing," which has sold more than 2.5 million units worldwide, and the world-famous manga "Fist of the North Star" (written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara).

This title retains the basic functions of the "Fitness Boxing" series, but offers content that allows users to enjoy exercising in the world of "Fist of the North Star," including main characters, Kenshiro and Raoh.

About the "Fitness Boxing" series

The "Fitness Boxing" series is a boxing exercise game that allows players to punch each other using the Joy-Con™ as if it were a rhythm game, while receiving direct instruction from an in-game instructor voiced by a popular voice actor. Since the release of "Fitness Boxing" in December 2018, the series has been supported by customers of all ages, regardless of gender.

About "Fist of the North Star"

A manga series published in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1983 to 1988, written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara. Set at the end of the 20th century, the story takes place in a world where society has collapsed as the result of a nuclear war and now violence reigns. It follows a warrior named Kenshiro, the successor of a secret martial art known as the Divine Fist of the North Star, as he gradually grows into a savior for the weak and helpless, ever burdened by love and sorrow. The series will celebrate its 40th anniversary on September 13, 2023.

Product Outline

Product name: Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star

Compatibility: Nintendo Switch

Price: Varies depending on each region

Release date: April 21, 2023 (Asia)

Publisher: Imagineer Co., Ltd.

Official website:

https://fitboxing.net/hokuto-no-ken/tc/

https://fitboxing.net/hokuto-no-ken/kr/

