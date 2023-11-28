"Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star" for Nintendo Switch Additional Downloadable Content Will Be Available in the U.S, Europe and Asia on December 5.

TOKYO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagineer, Inc. announced that the Expansion Pack, downloadable content for the Nintendo Switch™ game "Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star" will be available in North America, Europe and Asia on December 5, 2023.

“Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star” Additional Downloadable Content Will Be Available on December 5

"Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star" is a collaborative title between "Fitness Boxing" and the world-famous Japanese manga series "Fist of the North Star" written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara. In the game, characters from "Fist of the North Star" inspire and support players as their instructors. The Expansion Pack, additional downloadable content, will be distributed to North America, Europe, and Asia, where Japanese manga and anime have already established its position. This title has already been distributed in Japan on September 13, 2023 and has been very popular.

The Expansion Pack adds two new modes: "Heart Mode" to test player's hitting power and "Raoh Mode" to test player's stiff fists. Two contents in "Heart Mode", "The Hundred Blows Challenge" and "The Hundred Blows Test", allow players to hit a series of blows toward the familiar character Heart. And, "Raoh Mode" features "The Single Hit Challenge" and "The Punch Speed Test".

https://youtu.be/En041-0BH8I

Languages are available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. Character voices are only available in English and Japanese.

Product Summary

Product name: Expansion Pack

Price: Depends on each region

Distribution date: December 5, 2023 in North America, Europe, Hong Kong, Korea

Official website: https://fitboxing.net/hokuto-no-ken/dlc/

*Full version of game required to use play additional downloadable content. Sold separately.

*Heart will appear only in "Heart Mode". No instructor mode will be available.

*Play time, number of punches, etc. will not be reflected in Today's Records or My Data.

©Imagineer Co., Ltd.

©Buronson & Tetsuo Hara/COAMIX 1983 Approved No.EB-212

* The Nintendo Switch logo and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.

About Imagineer co. ltd

Imagineer co. ltd is a Japan-based company that has been providing services with a high level of satisfaction since 1986, focusing on the content business. The company's president and CEO is Kazunori Sumioka.

