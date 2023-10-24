AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, has expanded its board of directors and executive team with accomplished global leaders: Asana's head of global customer experience, Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh, will join its board of directors, and Sean Goldstein, an accomplished go-to-market leader previously with Lucid Software and Salesforce, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Nintex appoints Asana head of global customer experience Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh to Board of Directors and Lucid Software executive Sean Goldstein as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Neeracha has a history of building and scaling global customer success teams for high-growth SaaS companies, specifically focusing on how post-sales excellence can drive top-line growth. Her experience, perspective, and passion for building high-performing teams make her a significant addition to Nintex's board," said Amit Mathradas, Nintex CEO. "Sean brings to Nintex the experience of leading a SaaS business into and through a period of high growth; he has created opportunity through operational rigour and global efficiencies and seized upon important inflection points in a market to drive teams and results forward. We are excited for the experience and leadership that both Neeracha and Sean will bring to our business."

In her role at Asana, Neeracha was instrumental in building and scaling their customer experience efforts as they transitioned from product-led growth to solutions-led growth. Prior to Asana, she served as executive vice president of global customer success at Salesforce. Her global team delivered more than 30 per cent annual bookings growth and a less than 7.5 per cent customer attrition rate, the company's lowest in history. Neeracha holds an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a B.A. in International Relations and Economics with honours from Stanford University.

"I have had a front-row seat to witness how teams are driven to create more seamless, efficient processes across all functions. In today's macroeconomic environment, streamlining and automating complex, manual work is a business imperative, with Nintex paving the way to make that happen. The process automation market is at an inflection point. I am thrilled to join the Nintex team to help more businesses make faster progress toward their goals," said Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh.

Sean brings years of experience in executive leadership roles in the technology industry, leading sales, go-to-market operations, and scaling growth through acquisition. Under his leadership as CRO at Lucid Software, the company experienced high growth and saw the largest revenue quarters in the company history. Prior to Lucid, Sean led various functions during his 13 years with Salesforce, culminating in his role as SVP, North American Transformation and Sales, where his 800-person team scaled multiple business lines and strategic acquisitions to drive efficient revenue growth. Sean holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, cum laude, from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management.

"Automation will transform how leaders run their businesses; this is a generational inflection point, driven by the advancement of new technologies and our broad readiness to adopt them. We are in a new era of automation and artificial intelligence, and no department or function can be left behind. Nintex has the platform agility and global experience to help our customers protect their business and adapt quickly," said Sean Goldstein.

In line with the recent appointments of Nintex Chief Executive Officer Amit Mathradas, Nintex Chief Product Officer Niranjan Vijayaragavan and Nintex Chief Marketing Officer Mini Peiris, Nintex continues building its leadership team to capitalise on the automation market's opportunity ahead.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation, powered by AI. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255540/Nintex_Neeracha_Taychakhoonavudh_and_Sean_Goldstein.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nintex USA Inc.