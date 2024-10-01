NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION'S STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SINGAPORE'S MLION CORPORATION, A LEADING DISTRIBUTOR OF FOUNDATION STEEL SOLUTIONS IN ASIA

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLION CORPORATION PTE LTD (Mlion) is pleased to announce its strategic minority investment from Nippon Steel Trading Corporation (NST) to advance its already strong foothold in key ASEAN markets, including Singapore and the Philippines. This partnership is anticipated to play a pivotal role in capitalising on the increasing demand for high-quality steel materials driven by large-scale infrastructure developments across the region.

From Left to Right: Eric Leong, Chairman & CEO of Mlion Corporation Pte. Ltd., Shinichi Nakamura, President of Nippon Steel Trading Corporation. Signing of Memorandum Of Understanding.

As a foundation solutions provider focusing on Waterfront and Underground construction markets in Asia, Mlion has been providing customised solutions for projects such as Ports, Jetties, Reclamation, Rivers, Underground Infrastructures and Deep Tunnelling Works since 2011. Distributing more than 300,000 tons of steel materials per year across 9 offices in Asia and the Middle East, Mlion has grown to become a market leader in the Steel Sheet Piling scene. With the 2023 launch of its 2 technological innovations, GoListid and GoTagID, there has been greater focus on the reusability and traceability of steel in the industry.

This strategic investment aligns with NST's long-term goal of establishing a stronger presence in the ASEAN market. By leveraging on Mlion's established position, local expertise, and sales and procurement network, NST aims to expand its presence in the rapidly growing ASEAN market while reinforcing its international business foundation and tapping on the exciting aspects of Mlion's new innovations. Through this synergistic partnership between the two organisations, they will be able to deliver superior products, services, and innovations to meet the evolving needs of the civil engineering and construction sectors.

In line with Mlion's commitment and motto of "Innovative Solutions Redefined", this collaboration is expected to further support Nippon Steel Group's broader "Overseas Civil Engineering and Construction Materials Strategy". By tapping into Mlion's robust management resources, inventory functions, processing capabilities, and market insights, NST aims to increase sales across a range of products while expanding their reach in high-performance offerings to drive long-term growth in international markets.

Together, Mlion and NST will remain committed to delivering innovative, high-quality materials that address the evolving needs of the construction industry. This strategic investment enhances the corporate value and branding of both organisations and is confident in providing new avenues for sustainable growth and market expansion for key infrastructure projects.

About Mlion

Mlion Corporation Pte Ltd is a foundation solutions company focusing on Waterfront and Underground construction markets in Asia. Founded in 2011, Mlion has been providing customised solutions for projects such as Ports, Jetties, Reclamation, Rivers, Underground Infrastructures and Deep Tunnelling Works. Over the past decade, Mlion has grown to become a market leader in Steel Sheet Piling, distributing more than 300,000 tons of material per year across its 9 offices in Asia and the Middle East. Mlion launched two new innovations in 2023, GoListid and GoTagID, to bring greater focus on reusability and traceability of steel. As an organisation, Mlion has been widely recognised for its rapid growth, receiving the Enterprise 50 award for 5 consecutive years since 2019, and being honoured special mention award on Internationalisation for 2021 and 2023. Learn more about Mlion by visiting – www.mlioncorp.com

About GoListid

GoListid is the revolutionary digital marketplace for pre-owned construction steel materials with a focus on sustainability. It aims at facilitating the buying and selling of these materials anywhere in the world and in turn encourages the reusability of construction steel, reducing the need to scrap the steel materials and reproducing them causing additional carbon footprint. Learn more about GoListid by visiting – www.golistid.com

About GoTagID

GoTagID is a first-of-its-kind steel tagging solution that provides tracking and tracing capabilities beyond the point of sale, suitable for harsh construction environments. It provides steel with a unique identity and enables end users the ability to trace factory origins, raw materials, as well as track present and historical geolocation of the steel asset anywhere in the world. Learn more about GoTagID by visiting – www.gotagid.com

About Nippon Steel Trading Corporation

Nippon Steel Trading Corporation was originally established as Nittetsu Shoji Co., Ltd. in 1977. In 2013, the company merged with Sumikin Bussan Co.,Ltd, which was an affiliate of steel manufacturer Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd. Furthermore, in 2018, the company expanded its business domain by acquiring a part of the steel division from Mitsui & Co. Group. Since that time, Nippon Steel Trading Corporation has continued to grow as a multiple specialty trading company operating four integrated core businesses: Steel, Industrial Supply & Infrastructure, Foodstuffs, and Textiles. Consolidated results for the year ending March 2024: revenue US$14,480M, Net profit US$223M. Net assets US$2,484M. (conversion: US$=JPY145). In April 2023, the company became a subsidiary of Nippon Steel, further strengthening group collaboration. Learn more about Nippon Steel Trading Corporation by visiting - https://www.nst.nipponsteel.com/en/ and https://www.sg.nipponsteel.com/

SOURCE Mlion Corporation Pte. Ltd.