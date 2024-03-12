Nirmalya Maity Joins YES as Chief Strategy Officer

FREMONT, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and "More-than-Moore" applications, announced that Nirmalya Maity has joined the company as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. Maity assumes overall responsibility for driving Strategy at YES across all businesses as the company positions for its next phase of growth.

"Nirmalya comes with deep industry experience in semiconductor processing equipment and advanced materials, including both front-end and back-end semiconductor technologies. He has had a long and distinguished career at Applied Materials where he headed the advanced packaging business unit and at Cabot Corporation in several senior leadership positions in technology and strategy, including Chief Technology Officer. His background and strategic perspective will help us not only support YES's growth that we have been driving for the last few years but also position YES as a technology and thought leader in the markets we participate in," said Rama Alapati, CEO of YES.

Nirmalya holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.

Yield Engineering Systems (YES) is a provider of surface and materials enhancement technology solutions. YES' high-tech process equipment helps bring to life complex processes that enable artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), sciences, and mixed reality applications. YES' highly advanced thermal processing systems, deposition systems, and wet etch and clean technologies play a vital role in the processing of advanced node silicon wafers, next-generation substrates, wafer- and panel-level packages, power semiconductors, life compound semiconductors, internet of things (IoT) devices, microLED and miniLED displays, and micro-fluidic consumables for genomics. With innovative technologies designed to optimize performance and cost of ownership, YES serves as a trusted partner from startups to Fortune 100 companies in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California. To learn more about YES' systems and service offerings, visit Yield Engineering Systems.

