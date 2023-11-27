Nissy (Takahiro Nishijima) reveals the cover photo of his new song "Feels" in collaboration with Saweetie, and announces its digital release at 0:00 am on November 28th.

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A cover photo of Nissy and Saweetie is now available for the song "Feels," a collaboration with Saweetie that has been in the works since 2018, similar to "When You Were Mine," which was released in October.

Saweetie, celebrated for her Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song in 2022, stands as a formidable presence in the contemporary hip-hop landscape.

Nissy (Takahiro Nishijima) Drops Latest Track 'Feels' in a Dynamic Collaboration with Grammy-Nominated Saweetie. Album Cover Revealed!

Saweetie, who has Asian roots, engaged in a virtual collaboration with Nissy amid COVID restrictions, seamlessly exchanging recordings for her dynamic rap verses on the track. Nissy's melodious and evocative vocals build up to the song's climax, creating a unique and compelling auditory experience. The song masterfully blends diverse musical elements into a harmonious journey.

「Feels」Streaming&Download

https://lnk.to/Nissy_Saweetie_Feels

Nissy's YouTube Account

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVLN35Ab6UoeKYiIZupgrIw

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Takahiro Nishijima, born in 1986 is a singer and actor. He debuted as a solo artist in 2013, adopting the moniker 'Nissy' and taking charge of his own music, lyrics, stage performances, and music videos. In 2019, he became the youngest Japanese solo male artist to sell out four stadium tours. His 3rd album, HOCUS POCUS 3, was released on May 24th. In October, he began the "Nissy Entertainment 4th LIVE ～DOME TOUR～," a six-stadium concert tour, selling out each performance. His single "Randezvous" was released on July 14th, followed by his first all-English single "When You Were Mine" on October 20th.

A live-performance recording and documentary of the "Nissy Entertainment 4th LIVE ～DOME TOUR～" will stream exclusively on Prime Video from November 29th.

Limited edition DVD and Blu-ray will be available on December 24th.

HP：https://nissy.jp/

Nissy Official Information：https://bio.to/Nissy

Fearless Inc. has represented Nissy (Takahiro Nishijima) since April 1st, 2022.

SOURCE Fearless