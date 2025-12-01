NKKTech Global Accelerates APAC Expansion with Singapore Commercial Office and Strong Presence at Major Technology Events

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NKKTech Global, an AI and software engineering company headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, has announced the acceleration of its APAC expansion strategy through the opening of its international commercial office in Singapore. The company continues to strengthen its presence at major technology events, including the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025, where it showcased advanced AI, blockchain, and digital asset solutions for global financial institutions.

NKKTech Global team at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, showcasing AI, blockchain, and digital transformation solutions to global enterprise partners.

Singapore - 2025

NKKTech Global's new Singapore office positions the company to better serve enterprises across Singapore, Japan, the United States, and Southeast Asia. By offering closer proximity, enhanced responsiveness, and stronger technical delivery capacity, the company is poised to support the growing demand for AI, blockchain, and digital transformation solutions in the APAC region.

With an engineering hub in Vietnam and a commercial presence in Singapore, NKKTech Global provides end-to-end technology execution spanning AI engineering, IT staff augmentation, offshore development teams, enterprise software development, and digital transformation solutions. The company's scalable model enables organizations to quickly expand engineering capacity while maintaining high technical standards and ensuring cost efficiency.

Through its IT staff augmentation and dedicated team services, NKKTech Global supports rapid team expansion across AI/ML engineering, full-stack development, mobile development, QA testing, and DevOps. With a company size of nearly 100 members—including software engineers, QA specialists, and project managers—the company helps enterprises accelerate product timelines, resolve talent shortages, and ensure consistent delivery quality. To date, NKKTech Global has executed more than 200 software and AI projects across fintech, logistics, enterprise technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail.

Expanding Regional Presence and Industry Leadership

NKKTech Global is expanding its footprint across the APAC region through its participation in prominent technology exhibitions. By establishing its commercial office in Singapore, the company is well-positioned to serve regional clients in sectors such as fintech, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

NKKTech Global has made a significant impact by attending key industry events such as the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) and DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect. These engagements have allowed the company to strengthen its position as a leader in AI-powered fintech solutions, while exploring strategic partnerships in areas like DeFi development, AI-driven investment tools, and smart contract infrastructure.

Showcasing Innovation at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025

NKKTech Global has significantly increased its visibility across the APAC region by actively participating in major technology exhibitions. At the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025, one of the largest fintech events globally, the company showcased its AI, blockchain, and digital asset solutions tailored for financial institutions. Key solutions included real-time AI agents, workflow automation, RAG-based knowledge automation, smart contracts, and enterprise AI orchestration frameworks. These innovations drew significant attention from enterprises exploring AI adoption for enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement in fintech.

Additionally, NKKTech presented two live demos:

DeFi Centre : Demonstrating how stablecoin-based fundraising and liquidity provisioning can be integrated into DeFi platforms for tokenized financial products.

: Demonstrating how stablecoin-based fundraising and liquidity provisioning can be integrated into DeFi platforms for tokenized financial products. AI Financial Analyst: AI tool powered by large language models (LLM) and RAG analysis, offering real-time market insights, portfolio recommendations, and financial trends analysis.

DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect: Engaging with Regional Partners

At DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect, NKKTech Global engaged with regional tech leaders, exploring AI-driven investment tools, blockchain solutions for cross-border payments, and DeFi applications. Discussions focused on the growing need for regulatory-compliant blockchain solutions and efficient digital asset management in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

These engagements highlight NKKTech Global's ongoing commitment to providing dependable, scalable engineering solutions and enabling the digital transformation of financial institutions across the region.

Supporting Enterprises with Scalable AI Solutions

"Our mission is to help enterprises accelerate innovation through AI-driven engineering and scalable offshore talent," said Tony Nguyen, CEO of NKKTech Global. "With our strengthened presence in Singapore, we are in a better position to work closely with regional clients and support their long-term technology strategies."

NKKTech Global continues to expand its partner ecosystem across Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and the United States, as organizations throughout APAC increasingly invest in AI, automation, and digital transformation initiatives.

Corporate Clarification

NKKTech Global confirms that it currently operates two official offices:

Headquarters (Vietnam):

5F, NewSkyLine Building, Lot CC2, Van Quan–Yen Phuc New Urban Area, Ha Dong Ward, Hanoi, Vietnam





5F, NewSkyLine Building, Lot CC2, Van Quan–Yen Phuc New Urban Area, Ha Dong Ward, Hanoi, Vietnam International Commercial Office (Singapore):

18 Sin Ming Lane, #07-13, Midview City, Singapore 573960

These are the sole authorized offices representing NKKTech Global internationally.

Official digital platforms include: nkk.com.vn, nkktech.global, and nkktech.com.

About NKKTech Global

NKKTech Global is an AI and software engineering company providing enterprise AI solutions, IT staff augmentation, offshore development teams, and custom software development. Headquartered in Hanoi with a commercial office in Singapore, the company serves clients across APAC, Japan, Singapore, the United States, and Europe.

NKKTech Global

Headquarters (Hanoi):

5F, NewSkyLine Building, Lot CC2, Van Quan–Yen Phuc New Urban Area, Ha Dong Ward, Hanoi, Vietnam

Singapore Office: 18 Sin Ming Lane, #07-13, Midview City, Singapore 573960

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: (+84) 862 807 288

Website: www.nkk.com.vn

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nkktech/

SOURCE NKKTECH GLOBAL