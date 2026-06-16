NLCS (Singapore) Honoured at the Employee Experience Awards 2026 for its HR Digital Transformation Strategy

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Recognising a Shared Commitment to Employee Experience

NLCS (Singapore) HR team receiving the Bronze award for Best HR Digital Transformation Strategy at the Employee Experience Awards 2026

NLCS (Singapore), an international school in Singapore, has been awarded Bronze in the Best HR Digital Transformation Strategy category at the Employee Experience Awards (EXA) 2026, one of Asia's most prestigious pan-regional HR accolades.

Held at Shangri-La Singapore, the awards brought together leading organisations from across a range of industries to celebrate progress and recognise initiatives that support people in the workplace. Guided by an esteemed panel of judges, the Employee Experience Awards focus on four key areas - leadership, learning, engagement and talent acquisition.

What the EXA 2026 Award Recognises

NLCS (Singapore)'s bronze win in the Best HR Digital Transformation Strategy category reflects the school's ongoing work in modernising its HR processes through digitisation and digitalisation, with the goal of streamlining operations, improving the employee experience, and better supporting the needs of the wider school community.

This recognition speaks to the work taking place behind the scenes to improve the staff experience, ensuring colleagues are supported by systems and processes that free them to focus on what matters most - supporting students and delivering an outstanding education.

Elvin Goh, Senior HR Manager at NLCS (Singapore), shared that receiving this recognition is meaningful for the team, not because of the award itself, but because of what it reflects.

"This is a shared achievement, and one that speaks to the consistent work that has gone into ensuring our people feel supported. Our vision has always been to put staff experience first, and this is an encouraging sign that we are heading in the right direction."

A Better Staff Experience Across the School

Danielle Lim, Personal Assistant to the Senior School Principal added, "Having clearer systems and easier access to support has freed us up to focus on what we are here to do. It is encouraging to see continued efforts to simplify processes and make it easier for staff to access the support and information they need."

Experiences like these reflect the broader impact of the work on employee experience. When the right systems and processes are in place, the difference is felt across the whole school community.

A Reflection of Collective Effort

While the award was received by the Human Resources team, it reflects the contributions of many colleagues across the school who have embraced new ways of working and supported ongoing improvements.

For NLCS (Singapore), this recognition represents a continued commitment to putting people first, fostering a workplace where staff feel supported and where the conditions are in place for great teaching and learning to thrive.

About North London Collegiate School (Singapore)

Founded in August 2020, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is a British international school in Singapore offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, followed by the International Baccalaureate's Middle Years Programme and culminating in the IB Diploma Programme.

Drawing upon 175 years of educational heritage from its founding school in the UK, NLCS (Singapore) nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious, socially confident, and grounded in compassion. Every student is known, challenged, and celebrated through a rigorous academic framework, rich co-curricular opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.

Situated on Depot Road, the school is part of a global family of schools committed to educational excellence and developing global citizens.

To learn more about NLCS (Singapore), please visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

For media queries, please contact the NLCS (Singapore) Marketing Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NLCS (Singapore)