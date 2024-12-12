NO MAINTENANCE, ADDITIONAL RATE COSTS AMONG TOP PERKS HIGHLIGHTED BY RENTERS IN NEW SURVEY

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenants have declared the perks that will keep them renting for up to another five years in a new survey conducted by Budget Direct Home Insurance .

Top of the list is no maintenance costs, with 51.4 per cent of men and 52.3 per cent of women declaring it a major renting attraction.

Next in line was having less responsibility, nominated by 41 per cent of men and 42.4 per cent of women, followed by avoiding additional rates and taxes, which was nominated by 40.6 per cent of men and 40.1 per cent of women.

"The survey of almost 1000 Aussies shows us there is a strong attraction to rental living for all ages in all states, with people finding comfort in living in a premises they don't own and have to maintain," a Budget Direct spokesperson said.

With ABS* figures showing approximately 31% of housing in Australia is occupied by renters, the Budget Direct survey suggests for many of them it may be a lifestyle choice and not a financial one.

Also proving popular with renters was the ability to have more choice in where they lived. The opportunity to live in a perceived better location proved popular with 29.4 per cent of total survey respondents, who admitted renting allowed them to live in a more desirable suburb.

On top of that, 22.8 per cent enjoyed living closer to shops and public transport and 17.3 per cent were happy they could live closer to the city.

With 73 per cent of survey respondents living with one or more other people, the survey also revealed some good insights into what Australians thought were the secrets for an enjoyable living arrangement.

While both men and women thought having personal space is a must (59.7 per cent women and 51 per cent men), more women felt a communal cleaning roster was important (13.6 percent of women versus 10.6 per cent men) and more men felt buying and cooking your own food was essential (38.7 percent of men versus 35.3 per cent of women).

It seems many men would rather avoid the debate altogether, with 40 per cent of men suggesting living alone was the secret to enjoyable renting versus 30 per cent of women.

* ABS statistics

DISCLAIMER

Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411, Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Rd, Toowong 4066) on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 5 86 353.

SOURCE Budget Direct