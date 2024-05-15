Nobel Laureate Jules Hoffmann's Team Collaborates with Infinitus on Advances in Polysaccharides and Immunity

GUANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Professor Jean-Luc, Director of the Institute of Molecular Cell Biology at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Member of the Infinitus Global Scientific Advisory Board, and Principal Investigator of Hoffmann Infinitus Research Program, along with Associate Researcher Chen Di from the Sino-French Hoffmann Institute, and other distinguished colleagues, visited Infinitus for a technical exchange on complex polysaccharides and immunity. The event was attended by Ma Jun, Vice President and Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of Infinitus (China) Co., Ltd., Tang Jian, Director of Health Food R&D, Tang Qingtao, Director of Cosmetic R&D, and Li Wenzhi, Director of Frontier Technology Research.

Representatives from Prof. Hoffmann's team visit Infinitus Plaza in Guangzhou.

In 2017, Infinitus initiated a collaboration with the team led by Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, Prof. Jules Hoffmann, to create the Hoffmann Infinitus Program. The program, centered on immunology, aims to study the screening of functional factors, efficacy verification, and mechanisms of action for polysaccharide-based immunity products, specifically in the areas of immune regulation, antiviral activity, and enhancement of intestinal immunity. The research endeavor provides a scientific basis for the development and validation of Infinitus' products.

Prof. Imler and researchers from Infinitus discussed the progress of their ongoing collaborative projects, sharing insights on how to broaden and deepen future research endeavors related to complex polysaccharides and immunity.

During the seminar, Prof. Imler delivered an insightful presentation titled "Research on Immune Efficacy and Mechanism of Polysaccharide Combinations", highlighting the research outcomes of Infinitus in polysaccharide combinations in the realm of immune regulation and antiviral defense.

After the meeting, Mr. Ma Jun presented Prof. Imler with a certificate of appointment as Infinitus' Global Scientific Advisor. Prof. Imler expressed his enthusiasm for future collaborations and reaffirmed his commitment to integrating traditional Chinese medicine with modern technological advancements, aiming to assist Infinitus in capitalizing on emerging technological and product opportunities.

Looking ahead, Infinitus will continue to explore new frontiers in complex polysaccharides with a focus on the user. The company will enhance communication and collaboration with elite international expert teams, including Nobel Prize-winning researchers, to drive innovation in the core technology of complex polysaccharides. Additionally, Infinitus will apply our R&D outcomes to product development, ensuring that delivery of high-quality, reliable herbal health products. The goal is to foster a healthier and happier lifestyle for all.

