Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on YS Biopharma With Outperform Rating and US$5.25 Price Target

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, is pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") has initiated equity research coverage on the Company with an "Outperform" rating and a 12-month price target of US$5.25 per share. The full report by Noble Capital Markets Senior Healthcare Services & Medical Device Analyst Gregory Aurand, as well as news and advanced market data on YS Biopharma, is available on Channelchek. The report can also be accessed through the Company's investor relations website here.

Highlights from the report include:

PIKA Immunomodulating Platform. The novel PIKA technology has the capability to target and accelerate the immune response in a wide variety of vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. PIKA activates and enhances the body's immune response, increasing the effectiveness of vaccines. In immuno-oncology, with its multiple modes of action able to induce the production of multiple tumor-inhibitory cytokines and tumor cell apoptosis, PIKA could be applied to broad-spectrum anti-tumor activity in cancers.

There are large unmet needs in , and , among other parts of the world, in rabies, hepatitis B and cancers. The region is expected to have the highest growth rate in the world with higher levels of utilization of immunotherapies, driven by low vaccine penetration, increasing cancer prevalence, and improving patient awareness and disposable income. Commercialized Rabies Vaccine. Currently, YS Biopharma markets the YSJA rabies virus vaccine, the first aluminum-free lyophilized rabies vaccine launched in China . The YSJA vaccine, a more traditional vaccine, is more effective and has a better safety profile than other vaccines and has achieved approximately 11% market share since launch in 2020, although the pandemic in calendar 2023 has had a negative effect on the supply chain and production output. The YSJA vaccine not only helps support the buildout of the commercial infrastructure but also provides support for the PIKA research and development pipeline.

All reports on YS Biopharma prepared by analysts represent the views of such analysts and are not necessarily those of the Company. YS Biopharma is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timelines provided by analysts. YS Biopharma does not expressly or by implication warrant or assume any legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of any information, assumption, data, forecast, price target, estimate, or projection contained in the reports or industry notes provided by analysts, and the dissemination of such reports or industry notes does not necessarily constitute or imply YS Biopharma's endorsement or recommendation. The Company is a participant in the Company Sponsored Research Program ("CSRP") at Noble Capital Markets and Noble Capital Markets receives compensation from the Company for such participation. No part of the CSRP compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to any specific recommendations or views expressed by the analyst in this research report.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. For more information, please visit www.noblecapitalmarkets.com, or email [email protected].

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. For more information, please visit www.channelchek.com, or email [email protected].

