Nominations and entries are open now for SEBA Awards 2024

Recognising the Crème de la crème of ASEAN entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia (YUM) proudly announces the forthcoming 11th SEBA Awards 2024, poised to transcend borders and embrace a regional perspective. The gala event will continue its tradition of recognizing exceptional achievements, this time extending its reach to the crème de la crème of entrepreneurs and enterprises from countries like Thailand, Brunei, and Indonesia.

SEBA Awards 2023 Central Grand edition celebrated 41 Entrepreneurs & Enterprises across Malaysia graced by Minister of Entrepreneur & Cooperatives Development of Malaysia, YB Datuk Ewon Benedick and Founder of SEBA, Nitesh Malani

It was announced earlier on the 30th November 2023, where the SEBA Awards Central Grand edition saw the Minister of Entrepreneur & Cooperatives Development of Malaysia, YB Datuk Ewon Benedick and Ybrs Khairy Jamaluddin as our guests of honor celebrating a total of 41 Entrepreneurs & Enterprises across Malaysia, including Unity Icon of the Year, Datuk DJ Dave, Celebrity Entrepreneur - Nor Zila Aminuddin or also known as Ella and Co-founders of Zus Coffee, Ian Chua and Venon Tian as the Entrepreneur­ of The Year 2023.

Nitesh Malani, Chairman of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia and Founder of SEBA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "As we look ahead to SEBA 2024, we are excited to take our celebration of entrepreneurship beyond national boundaries and in the most unconventional yet exciting way. The evolving landscape of business knows no borders, and SEBA is ready to honour and acknowledge outstanding contributions from entrepreneurs across the region."

The theme for SEBA 2024, "Beyond Boundaries | Celebrating Regional Entrepreneurship," underscores the initiative's commitment to fostering collaboration and recognition beyond national confines. Entrepreneurs and enterprises from Thailand, Brunei, and Indonesia are invited to showcase their achievements and contribute to the vibrant tapestry of regional entrepreneurship in 3 strategically selected locations - Langkawi for Northern 2024, Kota Kinabalu for Borneo 2024, and Central Grand edition in Kuala Lumpur.

SEBA Awards 2024 invites entrepreneurs, businesses, and partners from across the region to be part of this transformative celebration. As the initiative ventures beyond national boundaries, SEBA anticipates a wealth of diverse stories, achievements, and collaborations that will shape the future of entrepreneurship in the region. Nominations have opened, and can be contacted via www.seba.asia or through its latest AI powered assistant, Suzy, who can be contacted through whatsapp .

About SME and Entrepreneur Business Award (SEBA)

SEBA is Asia's premier recognition platform organised by Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia and curated by Xhale Asia (M) Sdn Bhd., showcasing Malaysia's most notable companies and entrepreneurs. Past winners include luminaries from the industry, such as Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza (Entrepreneur of The Year 2021), Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew (Lifetime Achievement Award 2018), Datuk Ramli Ibrahim (Performing Art Entrepreneur of the Year 2018), and Eric Cheng & Teoh Jiun Ee (Technopreneur of the Year 2020).

About Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia (MyPreneurship)

Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia, or the Entrepreneurship Foundation Malaysia, is a non-government organisation that strives on the frontier of gathering, creating, and developing sustainable companies with strong entrepreneurship traits. The organisation builds credibility by serving as a platform that supports the development of companies across all businesses. It offers programmers tailored with their best interest to ensure that they can achieve their goals while sustaining core values.

