HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2001, the JESSICA Most Successful Women Awards aim to honour women across diverse industries for their outstanding achievements and contributions to society and the world. The 2026 Awards are now officially open for public nominations — see the details below:

This Year's Theme: Transform Beyond

Nominations Now Open! – JESSICA Most Successful Women Awards 2026

We are excited to announce that nominations for the 2026 JESSICA Most Successful Women Awards are now officially open!

This year's theme, "Transform Beyond," celebrates women who go beyond the boundaries, drive transformation, and create lasting impact — inspiring others to go further and achieve more.

Let's nominate the exceptional women in your life whose success stories deserve to be celebrated. Regardless of their industry or organisation, help us showcase their achievements and honour their dedication and influence, also to inspire the next generation and continue this legacy of positivity.

Nomination Details:

Nomination Link: Submit Your Nomination

Nomination Period: From now to 31 Dec, 2025

Previous Awardees' Stories: Read More

Award Timeline:

Nov 2025 — Nomination Open

31 Dec 2025 — Nomination Deadline

Jan 2026 — Shortlist Announcement & Public Voting

Feb 2026 — Awardee Announcement

Jun 2026 — Awards Ceremony

Who Should Be Nominated?

We welcome nominations for exceptional women from all walks of life, including business leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, philanthropists, and public servants. If you know a remarkable woman who has demonstrated leadership, creativity, and the ability to inspire others, nominate her today!

We welcome nominations for women who have:

Demonstrated excellence and leadership in their industry/field.

Made significant contributions to the community.

Pioneered innovations or changes in their sector.

Served as an inspiration or role model for other women.

Staying True to Our Mission: Empowering Women

Over the past 25 years, JESSICA have honoured nearly 300 remarkable women from diverse regions and fields. Their stories prove that the path to success is not defined by a single formula but is instead built on individual talent, relentless effort, and perseverance. These awardees have not only achieved extraordinary success in their careers but have also inspired younger generations, supported their peers, and given back to society.

Looking ahead, JESSICA remains committed to creating an impactful community of women, fostering cross-industry collaboration, generating new opportunities, and empowering women to achieve their aspirations in every field.

Submit your nomination today, and celebrate the brilliance and achievements of more exceptional women together!

For enquiry:

The JESSICA Company Marketing Team

M: +852 55007792, E: [email protected]

