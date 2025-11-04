Norstar Global Recruitment Partners with Luxury Jewelry Brand Effy for Specialized Cruise Retail Campaign

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norstar Global Recruitment Singapore Pte. Ltd., a specialist recruitment firm with over 10 years of maritime industry experience, has launched a targeted hiring initiative in partnership with Effy Jewelry, a fine jewelry brand with exclusive boutiques aboard leading international cruise lines.

The campaign focuses on recruiting Chinese- and Japanese-speaking retail professionals for luxury sales roles at sea, addressing the growing demand for multilingual talent in the cruise retail sector. Positions include Jewelry Specialists, Jewelry Managers, and Brand Ambassadors, with compensation packages featuring base salaries starting at USD 1,000 plus uncapped commission potential reaching up to USD 30,000.

Bridging Language and Luxury at Sea

The recruitment drive targets candidates fluent in Mandarin Chinese or Japanese—languages critical to serving the increasing number of Asian travellers aboard global cruise lines. Effy Jewelry, known for its vibrant gemstone collections including White & Color Diamonds, Watercolors, and Tanzanite, operates boutiques on some of the world's most prestigious cruise ships.

"The partnership with Effy Jewelry supports the needs of the cruise retail industry on one hand, however on the other, the role with Effy provides professionals the opportunity to build their career in the retail industry which at the same time provides an opportunity to travel and earn at the same time," said a spokesperson from Norstar Global Recruitment. "The company can offer long term prospects for the people who make the most contribution and impact. Join us for a webinar together with Effy Jewelry to find out more on the 11th of November 2025."

Streamlined Application Through Dedicated Portal

To simplify candidate engagement, Norstar Global Recruitment has developed a dedicated microsite at www.norstarglobalrct.com/effy-cruise-retail-apply , featuring role descriptions, compensation details, and a video application submission process. The portal has been promoted across the agency's social media channels as part of a broader digital recruitment strategy.

Leveraging Maritime Expertise

Part of the Norstar Group of Companies, Norstar Global Recruitment builds on the maritime credentials of sister company Norstar Crew Management (NCM), established in Yangon. Since expanding into Singapore-based hospitality and cruise recruitment, the firm has focused on connecting Asian talent with international employers across hospitality, healthcare, and service sectors in Singapore, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.

This campaign represents a strategic deepening of Norstar's cruise recruitment vertical, combining its decade-long maritime experience with specialised retail staffing capabilities.

About Norstar Global Recruitment Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Norstar Global Recruitment is a Singapore-based recruitment agency specialising in hospitality, healthcare, and cruise industry placements. With roots in maritime crew management and a commitment to ethical recruitment practices, the firm connects skilled professionals from across Asia with global employment opportunities. For more information, visit www.norstarglobalrct.com .

SOURCE Norstar Global Recruitment Pte. Ltd.