North London Collegiate School (Singapore) celebrates the Wheelchair Rugby Association Singapore (WRAS) athletes participating in the upcoming ASEAN Para Games

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership between NLCS (Singapore) and the Wheelchair Rugby Association Singapore began through the initiative of an NLCS (Singapore) student who, after becoming involved with the association, learned that WRAS was at risk of losing access to its long-standing training venue. Recognising the significance of the programme and the impact it has on its athletes, the student brought a detailed proposal to senior staff, advocating for meaningful, long-term support.

That proposal led to a formal partnership in which NLCS (Singapore) committed both sustained sponsorship and access to its sporting facilities, enabling WRAS athletes to practise, and host matches in a stable and supportive environment. The partnership reflects the school's belief in student leadership and in education that extends beyond the classroom.

WRAS has since continued to grow as a competitive and inclusive sporting community, providing athletes with opportunities to train at a high level while fostering resilience, teamwork, and a strong sense of belonging.

"Wheelchair rugby fosters community inclusion and belonging by providing a structured, supportive environment where individuals with disabilities can participate in a demanding team sport," said Clare, Secretary and Volunteer at the Wheelchair Rugby Association Singapore.

The strength of this partnership was evident at a recent ceremony, where WRAS athletes were presented with their national jerseys ahead of their participation in the ASEAN Para Games. The event was a moving occasion, celebrating not only sporting excellence but also the collective effort behind the athletes' journey.

Paul Friend, Director of NLCS (Singapore), attended the ceremony and reflected on the relationship between the school and WRAS:

"This partnership began because one of our students saw something important at risk and was determined to act. What followed was a thoughtful, well-argued case for how we could help in a way that really mattered. Supporting WRAS has been immensely rewarding, not just because of what it enables for the athletes, but because of what our own students learn through being connected with such inspiring people. It is a relationship from which we have all benefited."

NLCS (Singapore) looks forward to continuing its partnership with WRAS and to supporting the athletes as they compete on the regional stage, while remaining committed to student-led initiatives that create meaningful impact beyond the school community.

