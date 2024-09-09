Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Investors Who Suffered Losses May Be Able To Sue Their Brokers

09 Sep, 2024, 08:00 CST
Our Annuity Fraud Lawyers Are Representing Asian and Latin American Nationals
HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) is continuing to investigate Northstar Financial Service (Bermuda). Many of the investors who suffered losses are foreign nationals from countries in Asia and Latin America, including the Caribbean, who were unsuitably recommended this offshore entity by their US stockbroker.
To date, we are representing more than 100 investors with an annuity fraud lawsuit against a broker-dealer. Here is a list of firms we are suing. Many are respondents in multiple Northstar (Bermuda) lawsuits that we are helming:
- Trust investment Services (AKA SunTrust Investment Services)
- Bankoh Investment Services
- Cetera Investment Services
- Ocean Financial Services
- Infinex Investments
- Wells Fargo Clearing Services
- Unionbanc Investment Services
- Bancwest Investment Services
- Hancock Whitney investment Services
- JP Morgan Securities
- Raymond James
- Copper Financial (Community America Financial Solutions)
Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas is well-versed in how these investments failed and why brokerage firms should be held liable for investors' losses. We have decades of experience working with non-US citizens. The Northstar (Bermuda) investors we are representing are from China, Japan, Venezuela, Mexico, Argentina, Trinidad & Tobago, and other countries.
Contact Our Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Fraud Law Firm:
Please schedule your free, no obligation initial case consultation today. If we decide to work together, you will only pay for our services if we obtain your financial recovery, which is where the fees will come from and not out of your own pocket.
- Northstar Bermuda FAQs
- Northstar Bermuda に関するよくあるご質問
- 北极星百慕大常见问题解答
- Northstar Bermuda Preguntas Frecuentes
In the US: Call (800) 259-9010
International, via WhatsApp (text only): (713) 227-2400
You can also fill out this form and we will get back to you.
SOURCE Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP
