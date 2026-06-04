Notabene Flow Activates Hundreds of Customers, Enabling Stablecoin B2B Payments Across the Globe

Any payer holding funds at an institution on the Notabene Network can now complete a Notabene Flow payment with no additional integration required

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Notabene, the trust layer for global money movement, today announced that customers of hundreds of regulated digital asset institutions can now complete Notabene Flow payments directly from accounts they already use. The milestone extends Notabene Flow's reach to the customers of every institution integrated on the Notabene Network -- the largest global network of regulated digital asset institutions, spanning 2,000+ entities across 100+ jurisdictions and processing trillions of dollars of transaction volume annually.

The activation follows a network-wide rollout of Notabene Flow responder capabilities to Notabene's existing customer base -- the exchanges, custodians, payment providers, and banks already running Travel Rule-compliant multi-party flows on the Notabene Network. Any business that issues a Notabene Flow payment link today can expect the recipient to complete the transaction directly from their hosted wallet at one of these institutions, with no separate onboarding required on their end. Payers can also complete Notabene Flow payments using a self-hosted wallet through the Notabene platform.

"The value of a payment network comes down to reach -- whether the person you're trying to pay can actually receive it from wherever their funds are held," said Pelle Braendgaard, CEO of Notabene. "Hundreds of live responders means that when a business sends a Notabene Flow payment link today, the recipient can pay from their existing account at an institution already on the network. Building that kind of reach on an open network, rather than a closed one, is what makes it genuinely useful at scale."

Notabene Flow launched in September 2025 as the first open stablecoin payments network that authorizes every B2B invoice before it settles and reconciles it as it arrives -- across any wallet, network, or jurisdiction. The network is built on the Transaction Authorization Protocol (TAP), an open messaging standard that any regulated institution can implement regardless of which custody or infrastructure provider, assets or blockchain they use.

Businesses can join the Notabene Flow network today to enable high-value cross-border B2B payments, using pull payments, structured invoicing, and Travel Rule-compliant multi-party payment flows at notabene.id/join-flow.

About Notabene

Notabene is the trust layer for global money movement. The Notabene network connects thousands of trusted counterparties, facilitating trillions of dollars in transaction volume annually across over 100 jurisdictions. Notabene provides industry-leading tools for stablecoin payment coordination, real-time transaction authorization, counterparty verification, and self-hosted wallet identification--helping institutions build trust into every transaction.

Learn more at notabene.id

Media Contact:

Clay Fain

VP Marketing

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SOURCE Notabene