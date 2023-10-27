Noted National TCM Master Inaugurates New Infinitus Research and Technology Laboratory

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The unveiling ceremony for the joint laboratory, a collaboration between Infinitus and the Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine dedicated to Xuezhuo-turbid blood research, took place at Infinitus Plaza. The event drew attention from over 100,000 participants, both on-site and virtually.

Joint Laboratory of Infinitus-Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Blood Stasis Research Institute Plaque

National Master of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), member of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CACMS), and renowned TCM practitioner, Professor Wang Xinlu, was present to mark this significant occasion. Accompanying him were Associate Professor Wang Dongxian, MD, Director of the Wang Xinlu Inheritance Studio, and Dr. Jin Yan, the studio's Deputy Director. Senior executives from Infinitus (China), — including Vice President Hu Zhenzhong, Health Food R&D Manager Tang Jian and Frontier Technology Research Director Li Wenzhi — also attended the event.

"I totally agree with Infinitus' philosophy on health and wellness. It captures the essence of health science in traditional Chinese medicine," said Prof. Wang during his speech. "The unveiling of this new lab is bound to enhance the complementary benefits of academia and industry, promoting a robust alliance. This effective, innovative integration of theory of Xuezhuo in traditional Chinese medicine and modern science and technology is set to provide the public with a more scientific approach to health and wellness."

During the event, Prof. Wang also shared his insights on the topic of "Theory of Xuezhuo and Cardiovascular Health". He explained, "Xuezhuo refers to abnormalities in blood rheology, accumulation of harmful metabolites in the blood, or impediments in blood circulation. Xuezhuo is intricately linked to the onset, progression and prognosis of modern diseases such as hypertension, hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, hyperuricemia and cardiovascular diseases. These conditions can be prevented and managed by improving lifestyles, including diet, living habits, physical activity and emotional health."

Associate Prof. Wang Dongxian discussed the joint achievements of the Wangxinlu Inheritance Studio and Infinitus in the field of cardiovascular health, as well as their research plans for the future. He stated, "Based on the theory of Xuezhuo, we, in cooperation with Infinitus, have studied the relationships between herbal formulas and hyperlipidemia and hyperuricemia. Through clinical observation, we have also provided effective evidence that solid beverages made from a combination of herbs can assist in the treatment of hyperuricemia, offering new insights and methods for health foods to aid in uric acid reduction. In addition, both parties plan to continue applied research on the theory of Xuezhuo and Infinitus' herbal health products."

For the past 31 years, Infinitus has been committed to strengthening its scientific research capabilities. Based in China, the company has forged alliances with both domestic and global preeminent institutions and academic establishments, creating a scientific research and innovation framework anchored by a central hub and bolstered by multiple research and technology platforms. The establishment of this lab underscores Infinitus' profound research acumen and further solidifies its commitment to innovation. Such endeavors are pivotal in advancing public health and fostering a healthier China.

