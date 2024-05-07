Notice Regarding the Transfer of Business Operations of the Internet Media "FX Journal"

TOKYO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We, Media With, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Ryo Kuwahara), hereby announce that on May 1, 2024, we have transferred the operation of our internet media "FX Journal" to Vantage Prime Trading Limited.

We commenced the operation of "FX Journal" in 2022. Since then, we have extended support to our readers through various means, including the development and provision of tools for investors and traders.

With this business transfer, the operational rights of "FX Journal" (now rebranded as Vantage Media) will be entirely assumed by Vantage Prime Trading Limited.

Vantage Media

https://www.vantagetradings.com/media/

Vantage Prime Trading Limited operates as an online broker providing CFD trading for various financial products such as FX, indices, stocks, and ETFs through its platform, "Vantage Trading."

After careful consideration, we have concluded that Vantage Prime Trading Limited can maximize the value proposition to readers through "FX Journal," hence our decision to transfer the operation.

Furthermore, we, Media With, Inc., will reallocate management resources to operate owned media, provide digital marketing support, and pursue other new business endeavors.

About Vantage Prime Trading Limited

Company Name: Vantage Prime Trading Limited

URL: https://www.vantagetradings.com/

Address: 10 Manoel Street, Castries, St. Lucia

Main Business: Provision of CFD trading platform

About Media With, Inc.

Company Name: Media With, Inc.

URL: https://mediawith.co.jp/

Representative: CEO, Ryo Kuwahara

Address: 609 Miyamasuzaka Building, 2-19-15 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0002

Establishment: December 2021

Main Business: Internet advertising business

SOURCE Media With, Inc.