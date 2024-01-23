Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting of Concordia Maritime AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Concordia Maritime AB (publ), 556068-5819, are hereby invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 22 February 2024 at 1.00 p.m. CET at Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå's offices at Järnvågen 1 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Right to participate and registration

A person who wishes to attend the meeting must

be recorded as a shareholder in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date Wednesday, 14 February 2024 ,

in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date Wednesday, , give notice of participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting no later than Friday, 16 February 2024 . Notification of participation at the Extraordinary General Meeting can be made by post to Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, Attn: Anna af Petersens, P.O. Box 1050, 101 39 Stockholm, Sweden or by email to [email protected] . The notification must state name, social security- or company registration number, address, telephone number and the number of possible advisors (maximum two).

If shareholders are represented by proxy, a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder must be attached to the notification and presented at the meeting. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a registration certificate or other authorization document must be attached. Form of proxy is available at the company's head office and on the company's website, www.concordiamaritime.com.

Nominee-registered shares

In order to be entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders who have registered their shares in the name of a nominee must, in addition to giving notice of participation in the meeting, request that their shares be registered in their own name so that the shareholder is entered into the share register on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. This registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and is requested with the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures and in advance as determined by the nominee. Voting right registrations completed no later than Friday, 16 February 2024, are considered when preparing the share register.

Items and proposed agenda

Opening of the meeting. Election of Chairman of the meeting. Election of person to verify the minutes. Preparation and approval of the voting list. Approval of the agenda. Consideration if the Extraordinary General Meeting has been duly convened. Resolution regarding the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors. Resolution regarding the remuneration to the Board of Directors. Election of members of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board. Closing of the meeting.

Resolution regarding the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors (item 7)

The shareholder Stena Sessan AB, representing approximately 93 per cent of the shares and 96 per cent of the votes in Concordia Maritime AB, proposes that the number of Board members elected by the shareholders shall be three and that no deputies shall be appointed.

Resolution regarding the remuneration to the Board of Directors (item 8)

Stena Sessan AB proposes that the remuneration of SEK 400,000 to the Chairman of the Board, resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023, shall continue to apply and that no remuneration shall be paid to the other proposed Board members. The remuneration of SEK 300,000 to the other Board members elected by the shareholders, that was resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023, shall be paid pro rata in relation to the duration of each resigning Board member's directorship.

Election of members of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board (item 9)

Stena Sessan AB proposes that the Board of Directors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, shall consist of the current Chairman of the Board Stefan Brocker, born 1966, as well as Monalotte Theorell Christofferson, born 1969, CFO at Stena Sessan AB, and Fredrik Konopik, born 1985, Investment Director at Stena Sessan AB. Stefan Brocker is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Shares and votes

The total number of shares in the company amounts to 47,729,798 shares, whereof 4,000,000 Series A shares and 43,729,798 Series B shares, representing a total of 83,729,798 votes. The company does not hold any of its own shares.

Information at the meeting

The Board of Directors and the CEO shall, if requested by a shareholder and if the Board considers that it will not cause significant damage to the company, provide information on circumstances that could affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda and the company's relations with another group company.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed, see https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

Gothenburg in January, 2024

Concordia Maritime AB (publ)

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

+46 704 855 188

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

