Nova Technology Upgrades AI Claim Agent, Driving Next-Generation Intelligent Claims

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Technology International Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nova Technology"), a leading AI technology company in China's insurance industry, announced an upgrade to its AI Claim Agent. The enhanced AI Claim Agent achieves an automatic review rate up to 80%, significantly improving claim efficiency and accuracy, while the industry average is only around 30%. It enables insurance companies to build a highly efficient and reliable intelligent claim system, simultaneously delivering a superior customer experience.

Nova Technology has leveraged its proprietary technologies, including breakthroughs in vertical-specific models, a comprehensive knowledge base, and multi-agent AI systems, to provide insurance companies with AI claim solutions tailored to their business needs, continuously driving digital transformation and intelligent automation across the industry.

Nova Technology's AI Claim Agent utilizes a sophisticated multi-agent architecture that breaks down complex claim tasks into collaborative subtasks. Specialized agents manage functions like policy interpretation, incident analysis, liability verification, and risk control. This professional collaboration mechanism allows the system to understand, evaluate, and adjudicate cases without human intervention, achieving intelligent liability determination and automated payout calculation, even for complex claims.

The upgraded AI Claim Agent is powered by Nova Technology's proprietary Lop Nur system, which integrates multiple AI agents, an extensive knowledge base, and professional tools to enhance the entire claims process. The system supports liability assessment and actuarial capabilities across all health insurance types nationwide.

Starting from claim reporting, customers can initiate a claim with a single click, without the need to submit supporting materials upfront. During the data collection stage, Nova Technology's intelligent data entry system applies advanced technologies — including e-invoice processing, optical character recognition (OCR), and large language models (LLMs) — to interpret claim data and efficiently retrieve authorized electronic health records from hospitals. This intelligent process ensures data accuracy and completeness, enabling all relevant information to be captured swiftly and precisely.

Upon completion of data collection, Lop Nur's multi-agent claim system accelerates the review process by leveraging comprehensive insurance databases to enhance liability assessment and payout calculation. This integrated approach streamlines settlements, reduces errors, and ensures timely support for claimants. At the same time, the system identifies potential high-risk and fraudulent claims, enabling targeted investigations that prevent improper payouts while ensuring legitimate claims are processed efficiently and fairly.

Unlike conventional knowledge repositories, the Lop Nur system incorporates purpose-built risk analytics capabilities, enabling insurers to benefit from the company's industry-leading, efficient, and accurate AI claim solutions across the entire process.

According to a Frost & Sullivan report, Nova Technology maintains one of the most comprehensive claim knowledge bases in China—based on the 2024 total volume of insurance and medical knowledge—covering more than 3.8 million conceptual items and 5,000 decision-making items. In its latest version, the knowledge base has been further expanded and enhanced with advanced reasoning capabilities, significantly improving risk identification and policy interpretation accuracy in complex claim scenarios.

The product has been deployed across multiple insurance institutions and has successfully passed rigorous enterprise-level validation for stability and security. In practical deployment, Nova Technology's AI Claim Agent achieved an automatic review rate of up to 80.0%, calculated by dividing the number of claims settled without manual intervention by the total number of claims processed. The automatic claim review process achieved an industry-leading decision accuracy rate of up to 98.0%. This performance significantly outperforms traditional manual review processes in both speed and precision.

Nova Technology stated that the upgraded AI Claim Agent fully reflects the company's long-term expertise in multi-agent AI systems and insurance knowledge base, and marks a new phase in which the company is advancing claim intelligence with AI into a systematic and deeper level of application.

SOURCE Nova Technology International Co., Ltd.