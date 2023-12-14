NOVOSENSE Honored at EE Awards Asia 2023

Novosense

14 Dec, 2023, 21:19 CST

TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to its comprehensive automotive electronics solutions and excellent market performance, NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal IC company, was honored "Featured Automotive Electronics Solutions Supplier" Award at EE Awards Asia 2023 by AspenCore, the publisher of EE Times and EDN. The prestigious gathering celebrated the outstanding achievements, innovations, and industry leaders shaping the landscape of Asia's IC and electronics sector.

NOVOSENSE was honored "Featured Automotive Electronics Solutions Supplier" Award (PRNewsfoto/Novosense)
Kidder Shen, Sales Director for NOVOSENSE in East Asia, accepted the award, marking NOVOSENSE's distinction in automotive semiconductor solutions.

Dedicated to driving the electrification and intelligence of automobiles, NOVOSENSE offers a diverse range of semiconductor products and solutions, including sensor, signal chain and power management. Their automotive-qualified chips, celebrated for technical excellence and quality, have been embraced by leading car manufacturers and tier-one suppliers, with over 100 million chips shipped in 2022.

The EE Awards Asia 2023, held alongside the EE Tech Summits, gained added significance as Shen delivered a keynote speech showcased NOVOSENSE's vision and commitment to shaping a green, smart, and connected world through semiconductor innovation.

