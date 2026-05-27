NOVOSENSE Presents Semiconductor Technologies for xEV Powertrain and ADAS at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026

YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE (688052.SH | 02676.HK) is exhibiting at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026, held from May 27 to 29 at PACIFICO Yokohama, Booth No. 206. NOVOSENSE presents its automotive-grade automotive semiconductor solutions for xEV powertrain, ADAS, body electronics and lighting applications.

For ADAS, NOVOSENSE highlights video transmission and ultrasonic sensing technologies for vehicle safety and auto-parking. Its NLS911x serializer and NLS924x deserializer automotive SerDes chipset, based on the HSMT open protocol, supports links up to 6.4 Gbps for low-latency transmission of multi-channel HD signals. The NSUC1800 ultrasonic sensor interface IC is designed for UPA, APA, AVP and low-speed ADAS applications, combining DSI3 and AK2 compatibility with near-field detection within 10 cm, long-range detection up to 6–7 m, and compliance with ISO 26262 ASIL B and AEC-Q100. These technologies are also featured in NOVOSENSE's exhibitor seminar, "ADAS Semiconductor Solutions Supporting Vehicle Safety and Auto-Parking," on May 27, 13:40–14:10, at Harbor Lounge A.

For xEV power systems, NOVOSENSE focuses on isolation, gate driving and current sensing for high-voltage power conversion. The NSI6911F ASIL D isolated gate driver supports traction inverter, OBC and DC-DC applications with functional safety capability, high CMTI performance, integrated 12-bit high-precision isolated ADC and diagnostic protection. Together with NSM2311, NSM2019, NSM2015 and NSM2012 current sensors, the portfolio supports current feedback, system protection and efficient closed-loop control.

For body electronics and lighting, NOVOSENSE presents products for ambient lighting, rear lamps, thermal management, CAN FD communication and sensing. NSUC1500-Q1 and NSUC1527 support refined dimming, individual LED and multi-zone control, and music-synchronized lighting effects. NSL21912/16/24FS linear LED drivers support stable, precise and functionally safe rear lamp and body lighting control. NSUC1602/1610/1612 MCU+ products support thermal management actuator control, while NCA1462-Q1 and NCA1044-Q1 CAN FD transceivers, with VeLIO certification and European IBEE/FTZ-Zwickau EMC certification, help improve in-vehicle network reliability and reduce system verification effort.

NOVOSENSE works with Yole Group to host special insight sessions at its booth. Dr. Yu YANG, Principal Lead Analyst - Automotives & Robotics, shares trends observed at Beijing Auto 2026, including chassis and powertrain integration, L3 vs. L2/L4 convergence and 48V powernet. Pierrick BOULAY, Principal Analyst - Automotive Semiconductors, discusses Physical AI, ADAS, key semiconductors and the future of intelligent vehicles.

NOVOSENSE's automotive business continues to expand. In 2025, the company reported approximately US$495 million in revenue, with automotive contributing over 35%. Annual automotive chip shipments exceeded 750 million, bringing cumulative shipments to more than 1.418 billion. In Q1 2026, revenue reached approximately US$168 million, up 59.17% year on year.

The same product portfolio will also be showcased at Automotive Engineering Exposition NAGOYA 2026, held from June 17 to 19, Booth No. 176.

Learn more: www.novosns.com

SOURCE NOVOSENSE