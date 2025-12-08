NOVOSENSE Successfully Listed on HKEX, Strengthening Its Foundation to Serve Global Customers

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 8 December 2025, NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (Stock Codes: 02676.HK; 688052.SH) was officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, successfully establishing a dual-capital platform across the A-share and H-share markets. This milestone marks a new chapter in the company's global expansion strategy.

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics was officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (PRNewsfoto/NOVOSENSE Microelectronics)

NOVOSENSE positions Hong Kong as its overseas base, serving as a strategic hub to enhance global customer engagement, strengthen supply chain collaboration, and accelerate ecosystem development. This will further reinforce the company's participation and influence in the international analog semiconductor industry.

As one of the few Chinese companies with deep technology and product deployment across three core domains—sensors, signal chain, and power management—NOVOSENSE has built strong competitive advantages in automotive electronics, industrial & energy applications, and smart devices. With a scalable technology platform and comprehensive product portfolio, the company is progressing from "China's trusted analog benchmark" toward becoming a "global partner of choice."

Wang Shengyang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NOVOSENSE, remarked that the Hong Kong listing is not only a major milestone in the company's business development, but also the beginning of a new global narrative. Anchored by this listing, NOVOSENSE will continue to invest in foundational technologies, expand its product portfolio, strengthen overseas sales and marketing capabilities, and enhance global operational excellence—delivering long-term value to customers and partners worldwide.

About NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (NOVOSENSE, SSE Stock Code 688052 HKEX: 02676.HK) is a highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal chip company. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has been focusing on sensor, signal chain, and power management, providing comprehensive semiconductor products and solutions, which are widely used in automotive, industrial, information communication and consumer electronics markets.

With the mission of "Sense & Drive the Future, Build a Green, Smart and Connected World with Semiconductors", the company is committed to providing chip-level solutions to link the digital world and the real world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.novosns.com/en

SOURCE NOVOSENSE Microelectronics