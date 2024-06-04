NP Digital Accelerates Strategic Growth through Agreement to Acquire SearchGuru, Expanding Portfolio and Market Reach in APAC

The end-to-end performance marketing agency strengthens its market presence following its agreement to acquire SearchGuru, fueling APAC expansion and innovation in digital marketing solutions.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NP Digital , a global leader in performance marketing founded by famed marketing expert Neil Patel , announced its agreement to acquire SearchGuru further solidifying its position as a market disruptor in the APAC market. This significant move underscores NP Digital's commitment to innovation and expansion in the rapidly evolving landscape of performance marketing in the region.

NP Digital Accelerates Strategic Growth through Acquisition of SearchGuru, Expanding Portfolio and Market Reach

With offices in high-demand markets such as Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR, the acquisition will add an additional 120 digital marketers to its 270-strong APAC team, and unlocks new opportunities for synergy and market penetration. SearchGuru brings to the table a strong heritage in performance marketing, aligning closely with NP Digital's customer-centric values and culture. SearchGuru has a market-leading reputation and a proven track record of delivering business performance for leading brands such as Club Med, Nespresso, Maybank or DHL, across Asia. It will add scale in-marketSEO, paid media, creative capabilities and top talent to NP Digital's portfolio.

"NP Digital's agreement to acquire SearchGuru marks an exciting chapter in our journey. We are eager to welcome SearchGuru to the fast-growing NP Digital family. This collaboration strengthens our foothold in the APAC region, affirming our commitment to serving our clients with unparalleled innovation and excellence in performance marketing. By synergising our expertise, resources, and unwavering dedication, we're poised to push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital marketing landscape and deliver greater value and impact to our clients' businesses," said Dan Kalinski, Managing Director, APAC, NP Digital.

The strong alignment between NP Digital and SearchGuru will enable the combined entity to offer a comprehensive suite of performance marketing solutions from media, creative and content to CRO and data. By harnessing NP Digital's robust technology stack and leveraging SearchGuru's experience across the Asian markets, the partnership is poised to deliver unmatched value and ROI to clients across key verticals such as finance, insurance, travel and beauty.

"It's been an amazing journey growing from a local 4-man agency to a regional player with over 120 specialists while delivering 11 consecutive years of revenue growth in the process. Joining NP Digital will elevate us further to the global stage, while simultaneously allowing us to also tap into their vast industry skill set and experience, in-house tools and established processes," said Larry Lim, CEO, SearchGuru.

"This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to customers by expanding and diversifying our APAC talent and capabilities, better enabling us to support their needs and take advantage of new opportunities around the globe," said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. "Integrating SearchGuru into our ecosystem not only expands our industry-leading scale and expertise, but now enhances our ability to empower APAC businesses with cutting-edge digital strategies and measurable results culturally and geographically"

About NP Digital

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division with the platforms Ubersuggest and AnswerThePublic, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world's most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer challenger-type organisations. NP Digital spans the globe with over 800 employees in 20 different countries. For more information visit npdigital.com .

SOURCE NP Digital